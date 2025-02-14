Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Size to Reach USD 44.86 Bn by 2034

The global personal care CMO and CDMO market size was valued at USD 28.02 billion in 2024, accounted for USD 29.37 billion in 2025 and is estimated to achieve USD 44.86 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.37% between 2025 and 2034.

Ottawa, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal care CMO and CDMO market size has been calculated at USD 29.37 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 44.86 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2025 to 2034, According to Precedence Research.



Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Key Points:

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest share of 50% in 2024.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% over the projected period.

The manufacturing segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

The documentation segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period.

The skincare segment recorded more than 51% of market share in 2024.

segment recorded more than 51% of market share in 2024. The makeup and color cosmetics segment is growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the projected period.

The creams and lotions segment has held a major market share of 46% in 2024.

The liquids and suspensions segment will expand at a CAGR of 5.10% over the studied period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The personal care CMO and CDMO refer to the organizations that offer outsourcing services to several businesses that are making efforts in the manufacturing and packaging of personal care goods. These industrial processes include several useful products related to haircare, cosmetics, oral care, skincare, etc. These organizations utilize integrated strategies and simplify the entire manufacturing process to create high-quality products.

For this purpose, the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, or related industries collaborate with contract manufacturing organizations and contract development manufacturing organizations to upscale their product portfolio. The CMOs and CDMOs help with strategic project planning, integrated services, informed decision-making, and many other related action plans. Nutrix International LLC, Swiss American CDMO, Dermatech Labs, Radical Cosmetics, etc. are the prominent industries contributing to the growth of the personal care CMO and CDMO market.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market

The integration of artificial intelligence into cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals transforms the consumer dealing approach. With the help of data and insights, AI tools optimize formulas, help identify trends, and suggest new products based on consumer needs.

AI-powered skincare applications help users get personalized skin assessment and diagnosis to analyze the skin, detect skin problems, and implement skincare routines and products. AI systems can recognize optimal process conditions and principal variables for increased efficiency. AI helps to maintain high-quality standards and regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical industries.

Beauty Cosmetics and Skincare Imports by Country (2023)

Country Import in billions of USD Mainland China $14.4 billion United States $6.8 billion Hong Kong $5.8 billion Singapore $3 billion Germany $2.9 billion United Kingdom $2.8 billion France $2.6 billion Netherlands $2.04 billion Canada $1.97 billion Macao $1.63 billion

Major Trends in the Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market

Focused Cost Efficiency and Growth of Biologics and Specialty Drugs: Many traditional facilities are supporting specialized pharmaceutical manufacturing due to the increasing demand for biologics and specialty drugs. CDMO pharma companies are expanding their capabilities to manage complex drug formulations. Pharmaceutical companies shift towards CDMOs to manage production costs and reduce drug prices. This outsourcing helps companies avoid the high costs associated with facility maintenance, labor, and regulatory compliance.





Many traditional facilities are supporting specialized pharmaceutical manufacturing due to the and specialty drugs. CDMO pharma companies are expanding their capabilities to manage complex drug formulations. Pharmaceutical companies shift towards CDMOs to manage production costs and reduce drug prices. This outsourcing helps companies avoid the high costs associated with facility maintenance, labor, and regulatory compliance. Value-added Services, Increased Regulatory Requirements, and Sustainable Practices: CDMOs offer companies reliable services related to production, development, filing, post-marketing, etc. These outstanding services offer end-to-end pharmaceutical solutions. Strict regulatory standards influence the pharmaceutical sector globally. The leading industries look for CDMO partners that are prominent in the market with well-established quality systems and compliance expertise.





CDMOs offer companies reliable services related to production, development, filing, post-marketing, etc. These outstanding services offer end-to-end pharmaceutical solutions. Strict regulatory standards influence the pharmaceutical sector globally. The leading industries look for CDMO partners that are prominent in the market with well-established quality systems and compliance expertise. This trend is hugely adopted by active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers that are facing stringent international regulations. Moreover, sustainability is becoming a critical factor and pharmaceutical companies look for CDMO partners that are making efforts to implement eco-friendly manufacturing processes, reduce waste, and improve resource use.



Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 28.02 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 29.37 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 44.86 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 5.37 Percent Leading Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Services, Product Category, Form, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, & Africa

Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Size to Worth USD 22.65 Billion by 2034

The Asia Pacific personal care CMO and CDMO market size surpassed USD 14.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 22.65 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.48% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominated the personal care CMO and CDMO market in 2024 due to the regional dominance of the rising cosmetic production, scientific innovations, and robust cost-efficiency offered by the leading industries in countries like China and India. Moreover, the rising demand for several products and the ongoing technological expertise and innovations in this region boost the growth of the market in this region.

According to the report published by Bain & Company, healthcare innovation in India currently accounts for $30 billion in opportunities and this growth is dominated by biotechnology and healthtech services. In the past few years, the graph of investments in biotechnology and medtech innovations has increased remarkably. The companies focused on positive unit economies in health.

In September 2024 , Chime Biologics was honored with two awards namely “Best CDMO Award of the Year” and “Best Biologics CMO Award: Analytical Services” at the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2024.



, was honored with two awards namely “Best CDMO Award of the Year” and “Best Biologics CMO Award: Analytical Services” at the Asia Pacific Biologics CMO Excellence Awards 2024. In October 2024, Teijin Limited and Hilleman Laboratories, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, announced the signing of a document of understanding to establish a strategic international business partnership. This partnership also aims to promote and expand the CDMO business in the Asia Pacific region in the field of cell and gene therapy.



North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the personal care CMO and CDMO market during the forecast period due to the presence of well-established production industries and the growing advancements in personal care products. In addition, the expansion of retail chains for cosmetics products also boosts the market’s growth in this region.

The rising consumers in healthcare sectors and the reconfiguration of the global healthcare value chain also drive the market’s growth in this region. Additionally, the Indian scientific and technological expertise along with regulatory compliance accelerates the market’s progress. The increased shift towards profit pool and partnerships and the innovation opportunities will drive the market significantly.

In January 2025 , NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and YAP Therapeutics entered into a collaborative agreement to develop and produce radiopharmaceutical products.



, and entered into a collaborative agreement to develop and produce radiopharmaceutical products. In December 2024, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Ariceum Therapeutics announced the supply agreement for therapeutic radioisotope Actinium-225 (Ac-225).



Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market Segmentation Outlook:

By Service Outlook

The manufacturing segment dominated the personal care CMO and CDMO market in 2024 due to the rising need for streamlined production processes. It enhanced cosmetic formulations that are growing product portfolio. Moreover, the adoption of plant-based ingredients and the growing product launches contribute to the market’s expansion. The expansion of cosmetic brands launched by businessmen led to the increased need for outsourcing.

The documentation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the personal care CMO and CDMO market during the forecast period. This segmental growth is attributed to the growing acceptance of regulatory compliance, quality control, and product safety throughout the product lifecycle. There is a dossier called PIF for every personal care product in the market which covers safety data about that product. The need for registration and submission of files along with the legal requirements drives the growth of this segment.

By Product Category Outlook

The skin care segment dominated the personal care CMO and CDMO market in 2024 due to the rising focus on self-care products and health-monitoring practices. These products' potential to address a wide range of skin-related conditions, including pimples, acne, and other skin issues, also drives the growth of this market. The active ingredients in these skincare products can repair damaged skin and rejuvenate new cells while strengthening the skin barrier.

The makeup and color cosmetics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the personal care CMO and CDMO market due to new product innovations and ongoing advancements in color cosmetics and makeup products. In addition, social media influencers highlight the importance and features of their makeup looks which supports the use of color cosmetics and makeup products. The increasing healthcare awareness among consumers is boosting the demand and need for color cosmetics and products with skincare advantages. These factors help with the emerging trends in the personal CMO and CDMO market.

By Form Outlook

The creams and lotions segment dominated the personal care CMO and CDMO market in 2024 due to the growing need for cost-effective products and the growing importance of skin hydration and skin appearance. The growing shift towards gender-specific skincare products is growing the male skincare market. The growing awareness of men's skincare also propels this segmental growth.

The liquids and suspensions segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the personal care CMO and CDMO market over the forecast period. Advancements in liquid formulation along with the growing shift of the leading market players towards innovations boosts the market’s growth noticeably. Furthermore, the rise in web penetration all around the world expands the market. Changes in lifestyles and fashion preferences are establishing a strong growth portfolio for the personal care CMO and CDMO market.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market

The personal care CMO and CDMO market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases significant advancements through innovations in 2023 and 2024, with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Arizona Natural Resources Inc., Opal Cosmetics, Intercos S.P.A., Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Concentrated Aloe Corporation, etc. hold a prominent position in the personal care CMO and CDMO market.

These companies exhibit promising resources and technical expertise to conduct clinical research, R&D activities, drug formulation, drug design and development, marketing, etc. in diverse research areas and provide fruitful clinical and biopharmaceutical outcomes.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In December 2024 , NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and PDRadiopharma announced a research and development agreement, master isotope supply agreement for Ac-225, and contract manufacturing and master services agreement to provide PDRadiopharma with access to NorthStar's U.S. campus-based global CDMO capabilities.



, and announced a research and development agreement, master isotope supply agreement for Ac-225, and contract manufacturing and master services agreement to provide PDRadiopharma with access to NorthStar's U.S. campus-based global CDMO capabilities. In November 2024, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes announced the execution of a supply agreement with Cellectar Biosciences for therapeutic radioisotope Actinium 225 (Ac-225).



The research report categorizes the Personal Care CMO and CDMO Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Services

Formulations

Documentation

Manufacturing

Packaging

Logistics

Others

By Product Category

Skincare

Hair & Body Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetics

Others

By Form

Creams & Lotions

Gels

Liquids & Suspensions

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



