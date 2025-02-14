KUN, Global Digital Payment Service Provider, Secures Multi-Million Dollar Seed Round Funding Led by BAI Capital

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUN, a trusted global digital payment provider, has successfully closed a multi-million dollar seed round, led by BAI Capital, with participation from GSR Ventures, Hash Global and other strategic investors. The funds will be used to enhance compliance, risk management, and licensing frameworks while expanding global partnerships and operational networks.

KUN is an innovative fintech company providing one-stop Web2+Web3 digital payment services. Leveraging payment licenses and crypto regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East, and the EU, the company focuses on providing tailored seamless digital payment solutions for cross-border trade, overseas businesses, and Web3 enterprises and high-net-worth individuals. With operations spanning Asia, Latin America, and Africa, KUN is committed to building a trusted global digital payment network.





KUN bridges the gap between stablecoins and fiat currency systems, addressing key challenges in cross-border payments, including low efficiency, high costs, and cumbersome processes. Through its compliant, efficient, and secure digital payment solutions, KUN serves as an effective supplement to the SWIFT system, optimizing global capital flow.

"We are excited to support KUN in its vision to build the next-generation global digital payment network." mentioned William, Partner at BAI Capital. "Financial services must be rooted in the real-world economy, and KUN’s team demonstrates exceptional market foresight, operational excellence, and end-to-end solution capabilities, positioning them for tremendous potential in the fast-growing digital payment sector."

"With decades of experience in the payment industry, KUN has consistently prioritized compliance, risk management, and security. This commitment has earned market trust and an excellent reputation, driving remarkable growth. We firmly believe in KUN’s sustainable long-term development." emphasized Jefferson, Partner at GSR Ventures.

"KUN is a crucial part of our investment strategy in the Web3 Commercial Applications and Infrastructure. With its efficient, secure, and compliant Web2+Web3 one-stop fund processing capabilities, KUN provides convenient payment solutions for Web3 business applications within our ecosystem, driving the circulation of on-chain data and value realization", stated by KK, Founder of Hash Global.

"The founding vision of KUN is to address the unmet needs in cross-border payments and enhance the efficiency of global capital flows. Stablecoins and blockchain technology serve as the ideal infrastructure for the new digital payment landscape. Through application innovation and scenario-based solutions, we aim to deliver the optimal Web2+Web3 payment experience, complementing SWIFT and traditional banking systems," said Jialiang Liu, Founder & CEO of KUN.

"Customer value remains the core objective of KUN's mission to build a global digital payment network. We will continue to invest in licensing, risk management, and security systems, leveraging stablecoins and blockchain technology to improve cross-border payment efficiency in emerging markets and facilitate the seamless and compliant movement of global capital, and truly empowering the real world economy."

