Rising Kidney Stones Boosts Demand For Market: A Key Driver Transforming The Laser Lithotripsy Devices Market 2025

Laser Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Laser Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The laser lithotripsy devices market has seen a formidable expansion in recent years. With projections estimating the market value being catapulted from $2.15 billion in 2024 to a staggering $2.4 billion in 2025, this market represents a considerable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, a rise in healthcare expenditure, a reported preference for non-invasive procedures, and exponential growth in the number of urology clinics and hospitals have contributed to this historic growth.

What's Next for the Laser Lithotripsy Devices Market?

The laser lithotripsy devices market is gearing up for an advantageous period of rapid growth. Projections estimate the market value to peak at $3.64 billion in 2029, a CAGR of 11.0%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of kidney stones, the rising demand for outpatient procedures, preference for advanced imaging techniques, a higher prevalence of metabolic disorders, and the continued demand for improved patient outcomes. Notable trends within this forecast period include the implementation of minimally invasive techniques, the development of portable laser devices, advancements in laser wavelengths, integration with robotic systems, and the development of multi-functional devices.

What Are Key Market Drivers?

The rise of kidney diseases is anticipated as the core propellant for the market's growth. Chronic kidney disease, driven primarily by increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension, damages kidney function significantly. Coupled with lifestyle factors such as obesity and increasingly sedentary lifestyles, these diseases are becoming more prevalent. Laser lithotripsy devices, which fragment kidney stones into smaller pieces, make them easier to pass or remove through minimally invasive procedures, thus increasing in demand.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20567&type=smp

Who Are Key Industry Players in the Laser Lithotripsy Devices Market?

Established industry players in the laser lithotripsy devices market encompass Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech GmbH, EDAP TMS S.A., EMS Electro Medical Systems SA, Quanta System S.p.A., OmniGuide Holdings Inc., Biolitec AG, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Rocamed SAM, Jena Surgical GmbH, Hyper Photonics s.r.l., Trimedyne Inc., Convergent Laser Technologies, Potent Medical Inc., Surgical Lasers Inc.

Innovation is at the forefront of the market. Industry leaders are developing more efficient and precise lasers, such as the holmium laser technology. This technology, optimised for lithotripsy through its capacity for being highly absorbed by water and soft tissues, offers superior patient outcomes and boosts operational effectiveness.

How Is the Laser Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmented?

The laser lithotripsy devices market's various segments include:

1 By Type: Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet YAG Laser Lithotripsy, Thulium Fiber Laser Lithotripsy, Other Types

2 By Power Type: Low-Power, Mid-Power, High-Power

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

4 By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes

5 By End-User: Public, Private

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-lithotripsy-devices-global-market-report

What Is the Role of Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America held its position as the biggest player in the laser lithotripsy devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is surging forward and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Comprehensive coverage of various global regions in this laser lithotripsy devices market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Laser Diode Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-diode-global-market-report

Visible And UV Laser Diode Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/visible-and-uv-laser-diode-global-market-report

Dermatology Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-lasers-global-market-report

Explore a library of over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries and 60+ countries brought to you by The Business Research Company. Boasting a rich repertoire of data and insights from industry leaders, powered by 1,500,000 datasets and in-depth secondary research, you can count on us for the vital information to stay ahead in the game.

For more information about The Business Research Company, visit us at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/).

Contact us at the following numbers:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

You can also reach us via our email, info@tbrc

Keep in touch with our market research updates through our LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company),

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ),

and the Global Market Model platform: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.