Implantable Neurostimulators Global Market Report 2025: Unfolding Trends And Forecasts Till 2034

The rapid expansion of the implantable neurostimulators market has made significant strides in addressing chronic pain and neurological disorders. As per recent reports, the market which was valued at $6.06 billion in 2024, is expected to hit $6.76 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The surge observed in the recent years, can be largely accredited to a plethora of factors such as rising prevalence of chronic pain, surging aging population, enhanced reimbursement policies, a welcoming projection of government funding and support, coupled with expanding indications.

What is the projected growth rate and market size of the global implantable neurostimulators market?

The size of the implantable neurostimulators market is predicted to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to soar to $10.31 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. The notable growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various elements ranging from the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, expanding methodologies of minimally invasive procedures, a considerable rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for non-opioid pain management, and collaborations and partnerships. The forecast period also envisages several dominant trends including technology advancements, diversification beyond chronic pain, miniaturization, AI-powered personalization, remote monitoring, digital therapeutics, and innovative product advancements.

What are the key drivers stimulating the growth of the implantable neurostimulators market?

The escalating prevalence of neurological disorders is largely anticipated to stimulate the growth of the implantable neurostimulators market. Neurological disorders refer to conditions that affect the nervous system and significantly influence cognitive and movement functions. These disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, predominantly occur among the aging population due to extended lifespans. Implantable neurostimulators are devices that are implanted to orchestrate electrical impulses to manage symptoms like pain and tremors, specifically in conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson's. A report by the World Federation of Neurology in 2023 stated that more than 40% of the global population were ailing from some neurological condition. Furthermore, this burden is projected to almost double by 2050. Hence, the surge in neurological disorders propels the growth of the implantable neurostimulators market.

Who are the key industry players influencing the growth of the implantable neurostimulators market?

Notable industry players participating in the implantable neurostimulators market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova plc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Nevro Corporation, Axonics Inc., Cirtec Medical Systems LLC, SPR Therapeutics Inc., BlueWind Medical Ltd., NeuroPace Inc., Bioness Inc., among others.

What are the emerging trends in the implantable neurostimulators market?

A significant trend observed amongst major companies in the implantable neurostimulators market is the development of advanced technologies such as rechargeable spinal cord stimulators. These are aimed towards enhancing patient comfort, reducing surgical complexity, and improving the efficiency of pain management treatments. Rechargeable spinal cord stimulators are implanted devices that cater to chronic pain relief by relaying electrical signals to the spinal cord. For instance, in December 2022, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based healthcare product manufacturer, received US FDA approval for the Eterna spinal cord stimulation system. It is the smallest implantable, rechargeable device formulated for chronic pain relief.

How is the implantable neurostimulators market segmented?

The market is thoroughly segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Other Product Types.

2 By Application: Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease, Urinary And Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other Applications.

3 By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Other End-Uses.

Subsegments include:

1 By Spinal Cord Stimulators: Conventional Spinal Cord Stimulators, Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulators, Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulators, High-Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulators.

2 By Deep Brain Stimulators: Single Lead Deep Brain Stimulators, Dual Lead Deep Brain Stimulators, Rechargeable Deep Brain Stimulators, Non-Rechargeable Deep Brain Stimulators among others.

What regional insights can be gleaned from the implantable neurostimulators market?

North America emerged as the largest player in the implantable neurostimulators market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is speculated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

