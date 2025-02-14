Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market to Reach $ 11370.64 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR: MRFR
Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Research Report Information By Type, End User - Industry Forecast till 2032CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing concerns for personal safety and advancements in technology. In 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 4,448.31 million and is projected to grow from USD 4,936.29 million in 2024 to USD 11,370.64 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period (2024–2032).
Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Key Player & Competitive Landscape
• FORCE IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES INC. (US)
• ERICSSON (SWEDEN)
• HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (US)
• DAQRI, LLC (US)
• UNALIWEAR, INC. (US)
• HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. (CHINA)
• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US)
• FITBIT, INC. (US)
• REVOLAR, INC. (US)
• ADT, INC. (US)
• SAFELET B.V. (THE NETHERLANDS)
• KORE WIRELESS GROUP (US)
• 100PLUS, INC. (US)
• SKULLY (GEORGIA)
• MC DAVID INC (US)
• PORTER (INDIA)
• SVOR (FRANCE)
• PESTEL (US)
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.
1. By Type
• Smart Personal Security Devices:
This category includes wearable devices such as bracelets, pendants, rings, bulletproof bags, personal alarms, panic buttons, fall detection devices, and other related devices.
• Smart Personal Safety Devices:
This segment comprises smart helmets, smart mouth guards, smart knee guards, and other safety-related devices.
2. By End User
• Consumers: Individual users adopting personal safety devices for daily use.
• Defense: Military and defense personnel utilizing advanced safety and security devices.
• Factories: Industrial settings implementing safety devices to protect workers.
• BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance): Institutions employing security devices to safeguard assets and personnel.
• Healthcare: Medical facilities using safety devices to protect staff and patients.
• Telecommunications: Companies integrating security devices to ensure the safety of infrastructure and employees.
• Others: Various other sectors adopting personal safety and security devices.
3. By Region
• North America: A leading market due to high adoption rates of advanced safety devices and significant technological advancements.
• Europe: Growth driven by stringent safety regulations and increasing awareness of personal security.
• Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization and rising safety concerns contribute to market expansion in this region.
• Rest of the World: Steady growth anticipated due to increasing investments in safety infrastructure.
Key Market Drivers
• Rising Personal Safety Concerns: Growing awareness and concerns about personal safety are leading to increased adoption of smart safety devices among consumers.
• Technological Advancements: Innovations in wearable technology, IoT integration, and real-time monitoring are enhancing the functionality and appeal of personal safety devices.
• Government Initiatives: Supportive policies and regulations promoting personal safety are encouraging the adoption of these devices across various sectors.
• Increased Crime Rates: A rise in crime rates globally has heightened the demand for personal security solutions, driving market growth.
