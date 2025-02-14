Full support given to Macao family affected by gas explosion in Taiwan region

MACAU, February 14 - Staff from Macao’s tourism crisis assistance team, accompanied by Macau Red Cross staff, have established contact with the Macao family involved in the recent gas explosion incident in Taichung City, Taiwan region, to understand their needs and formulate a concrete support plan to provide all necessary assistance.

The tourism crisis assistance team representatives arrived in Taichung City on Thursday evening (13 February). Upon arrival, they immediately visited the family members hospitalised due to the incident, conveying the Chief Executive’s heartfelt condolences.

Seven Macao residents from the same family were affected by the gas explosion incident at a shopping mall in Taichung City, on Thursday, resulting in two of them dying and five being injured.

Of the injured, two have already been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment. They informed the tourism crisis assistance team that representatives from the shopping mall where the incident occurred had provided them with assistance, including hotel accommodation and other arrangements for family members and friends to travel to Taichung City, to support them. Among the three Macao residents still hospitalised, one was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. The other two, who have already been in contact with other family members, also continued to receive treatment.

Arrangements for the transportation to Macao of the remains of the two deceased Macao residents will be coordinated through local Red Cross unit and relevant departments.

The tourism crisis assistance team and Macau Red Cross will continue to provide appropriate assistance to the family members of the deceased, including those injured in the incident, maintaining close contact with the affected individuals, relevant organisations, and other units, to ensure ongoing support and follow-up.