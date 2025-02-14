Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Appoints Roskens to Game and Parks Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Lisa Roskens of Omaha to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Roskens will serve as the representative for District 3. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Nebraska Legislature.

Roskens is the chief executive officer of Burlington Capital, LLC in Omaha, a position she has held since 2000. Roskens has served on a variety of boards and commissions including Take Flight Farms (founder), Omaha Equestrian Foundation, Yanney Heritage Park Foundation and the Nebraska Multi Sport Complex Board of Directors.

Roskens obtained a degree in English from Stanford University and earned a juris doctor from Stanford Law School.

