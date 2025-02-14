NEBRASKA, February 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Mosby as County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Tamara T. Mosby of Omaha as the county court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. That district consists of Douglas County.

Mosby’s 20-year career includes working as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. She started in New York, where she gained experience as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn and worked in two law offices, including one that specialized in insurance cases. During her time in New York, Mosby was also an adjunct professor, teaching courses in business, criminal, and real estate law, among other areas.

Mosby was self-employed as an attorney in Omaha for four years, prior to joining the Douglas County Public Defender’s office in 2018. There, she has represented clients charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses. In addition to civil and criminal law, Mosby also has experience as a juvenile attorney.

Mosby received a degree in philosophy from Xavier University of Louisiana and earned a juris doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

The Fourth Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Darryl R. Lowe.