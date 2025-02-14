Royalton Barracks / Aggravated OOC, OOC, Grand Larceny X2, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25B2000809 / 25B2000780
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Bethel VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated OOC, OOC, Grand Larceny X2, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Miles Fleming
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/13/2025, VSP - Royalton troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Main St, Bethel VT. Investigation led troopers to MacIntosh Hill Rd in Bethel, where the vehicle was located. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Miles Fleming of Bethel VT. During the investigation, a second vehicle was located and recovered that Fleming had stolen from North Main St in Bethel on 02/12/2025. Fleming was arrested without incident and taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges above.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
