Royalton Barracks / Aggravated OOC, OOC, Grand Larceny X2, Criminal DLS

CASE#:25B2000809 / 25B2000780

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated OOC, OOC, Grand Larceny X2, Criminal DLS





ACCUSED: Miles Fleming

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/13/2025, VSP - Royalton troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Main St, Bethel VT. Investigation led troopers to MacIntosh Hill Rd in Bethel, where the vehicle was located. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Miles Fleming of Bethel VT. During the investigation, a second vehicle was located and recovered that Fleming had stolen from North Main St in Bethel on 02/12/2025. Fleming was arrested without incident and taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charges above.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















