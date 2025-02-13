Governor Abbott Announces New Braven Environmental Facility In Texarkana

TEXAS, February 13 - February 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the third project under the new Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program is Braven Environmental, LLC (“Braven Environmental”). A waste-to-value company focused on waste plastics recycling solutions, Braven Environmental will open a state-of-the-art advanced recycling facility in Texarkana. The project will create more than $145 million in capital investment.

“Texas is where today’s products are made using tomorrow’s technologies,” said Governor Abbott. “With a $145 million investment in a state-of-the-art advanced recycling facility in Texarkana, Braven Environmental is making a significant investment in the future of Bowie County and our great state. As we compete both nationally and globally in industry sectors critical for continued growth, economic incentive tools such as the JETI program help us attract new business investments and good-paying jobs to ensure communities across the state can thrive. Working together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“Braven Environmental’s decision to invest in Texas underscores our state’s reputation as a leader in innovation and economic opportunity,” said Senator Bryan Hughes. “This project will strengthen our local economy and advance sustainability with high-quality jobs and cutting-edge technology. I look forward to the positive impact of this investment on Texarkana and the surrounding communities.”

“I am thrilled that Braven Environmental has been approved as the next JETI project by the State of Texas to be located in House District 1 at the TexAmericas Center,” said Representative Gary VanDeaver. “I appreciate Braven choosing our corner of Northeast Texas as the next location for their cutting-edge environmental facility. But Braven did not do this work alone. I especially want to thank the Governor's Office, Bowie County, Hooks Independent School District (ISD), Texarkana College, and the TexAmericas Center for working hard to show Braven that Northeast Texas was the best possible place they could choose. Congratulations and good luck.”

“As we evaluate and prioritize locations for our next Braven sites, the support of state and local governments plays a critical role in our decision-making process,” said Braven Environmental CEO Jim Simon. “We deeply appreciate the strong support we’ve received from the Governor’s Office of the great State of Texas, Hooks ISD, and the TexAmericas Center.”

“Hooks ISD is excited to begin a new relationship with Braven Environmental,” said Hooks ISD Board of Trustees in a statement. “The opportunity to enter into the mutually beneficial agreement created with the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation program will provide substantial job and economic growth in our community well into the future. We look forward to a strong working relationship and the changes that will be afforded within our community.”

“We are thrilled to see Braven Environmental's expansion occurring through the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation Act at TexAmericas Center,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director & CEO Scott Norton. “Our ability to work with Bowie County, Texarkana College, Hooks ISD, and the regional utility providers to meet the unique needs of Braven Environmental reinforces TexAmericas Center's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability within the Texarkana region. Braven's investment will not only enhance our growing green energy and sustainability sectors but also create valuable, quality job opportunities for our citizens, while strengthening and diversifying our local economy. The Board of Directors and staff of TexAmericas Center look forward to continuing to work alongside Braven and other forward-thinking companies as we build a brighter, more sustainable future for all Texans."

View more information about Braven Environmental.