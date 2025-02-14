DLNR News Release – LAND MANAGERS RECEIVE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE, February 13, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ʻOIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DAWN CHANG

CHAIR

LAND MANAGERS RECEIVE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE

February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025

HONOLULU – The Carbon Smart Program has awarded a total of $1,000,000 to 10 grantees to develop and implement plans for regenerative sustainable practices, particularly carbon sequestration (capturing, securing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere). The program is a pilot initiative to promote the preservation and enhancement of ranches, forests and farmlands in Hawaiʻi,

Developed by the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC), the programprovides grant funding to landowners or lessees in the state with a focus on smaller land managers, who often have difficulty accessing federal funding. The awardees will work to improve and expand practical solutions for soil health, carbon storage, and climate change resilience.

Funds have been awarded to land managersfrom Hawaiʻi County to Molokaʻi and Oʻahu. These include MĀLA ʻŌiwi with Waiʻanae Community Redevelopment Corporation; OCR INC., dba Small Kine Farm; Healing Mountain Homestead, LLC; Living Life Source Foundation; The Kohala Center; Puʻu O Hoku Operations; Maluhia Fields, LLC; Mililani Agricultural Park, LLC; Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi; and Kuilima Farm with Pono Pacific, LLC.

“The goal is to increase the strategies and options for land managers to develop greater carbon sequestration practices while building resilience and enhancing regenerative practices already in place,” said Leah Laramee, CCMAC Coordinator. “We are hoping to be able to continue this program in the future to fund a wider range of projects. We want to support local land managers and to implement community-led carbon sequestration actions.”

Examples of grantee projects include transitioning fallow land to agroforestry systems, creating organic compost from mushrooms to provide to markets across the islands, removing invasive species and regenerating native forest through Hawaiian traditional ecological knowledge and supporting a hui of 14 ‘ōiwi-led organizations in diverse locally designed carbon sequestration activities.

This grant program addresses the urgent need to mitigate climate vulnerability in Hawaiʻi. Farmers, schools, community hui, businesses and nonprofit organizations were among a diverse group expressing a high level of interest to participate in these efforts.

