GoldHaven Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units”). The Company issued an aggregate of 6,141,303 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1,535,325, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”, and collectively, the “Offering”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insider participation included Bonn Smith, CEO & President for 360,000 Units and Sead Hamzagic, CFO for 400,000 Units. Such participation is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any Units issued to, or the consideration paid by, such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 111,230 non-transferable broker warrants, with each broker warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, and paid cash finder’s fees in the aggregate amount of $27,807.50.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration expenditures, administrative expenses and general working capital.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE-Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

