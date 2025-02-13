Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with interim President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa

CANADA, February 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the interim President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Prime Minister offered congratulations on the success of ending the Assad regime, which inflicted decades of suffering on the Syrian people. He underscored that Canada continues to stand with Syrians in their pursuit of a more just and inclusive society, noting Canada has welcomed over 100,000 refugees since 2015. Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Special Envoy Alghabra are currently attending the International Conference on Syria in Paris, France, where they will discuss how the international community can support the Syrian people in re-building their country.

Prime Minister Trudeau and interim President al-Sharaa agreed on the importance of an inclusive political process to ensure lasting peace and stability for all Syrians. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of protecting human rights, including women and minority communities, as well as establishing good governance for Syria. He also emphasized Canada’s support for the immediate delivery of assistance and to facilitate the delivery of aid into Syria to support its redevelopment efforts. Both acknowledged the challenges of the current sanctions and efforts undertaken by the transitional government to put Syria on the path towards future success.

The two leaders looked forward to a new chapter for Syria, and they agreed to remain in contact.