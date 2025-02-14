Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,053 in the last 365 days.

2025-24 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES MULTISTATE GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESSES ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND ACCESSIBILITY EMPLOYMENT INITIATIVES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

 

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES MULTISTATE GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESSES ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND ACCESSIBILITY EMPLOYMENT INITIATIVES IN THE WORKPLACE

News Release 2025-24

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                               

February 13, 2025

HONOLULU Attorney General Anne Lopez has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in issuing guidance to help businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations understand the viability and importance of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies and practices in creating and maintaining legally compliant and thriving workplaces. 

The guidance comes in response to concerns from employers following a Trump Administration Executive Order that purportedly targets “illegal DEI and DEIA policies.”

“Contrary to what the Trump administration is telling people, efforts to seek out and support diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility in the workplace are not illegal and the federal government cannot prohibit these efforts in the private sector through an executive order. I will continue to stand alongside other attorneys general to fight for inclusive policies,” said Attorney General Lopez. 

The federal government has recently targeted private sector diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies and practices through an Executive Order directing agencies to “combat illegal private-sector DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.” The coalition’s guidance reminds organizations that these initiatives are not the same as illegal hiring or promotional preferences to individuals based on protected characteristics. For decades, state and federal courts have consistently recognized that diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility policies do not amount to unlawful discrimination.

Instead, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility practices focus on ensuring that businesses can recruit, hire, and retain qualified employees, and that workplaces provide support needed for all employees to develop their skills and contribute to the success of the business. 

Joining Attorney General Lopez in issuing this guidance are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon and Vermont.  

The diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility guidance document is here.

 

# # #

 

Media contacts:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284                                                  

Email: [email protected]        

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

 

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1252

Cell: 808-379-9249

Email: [email protected] 

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025-24 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ISSUES MULTISTATE GUIDANCE FOR BUSINESSES ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND ACCESSIBILITY EMPLOYMENT INITIATIVES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more