NYT bestselling author Kwame Alexander on the intersection of art and social change

Renowned poet, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander joins guest host Lyne Sneige to discuss the power of storytelling and the intersection of art and social change. Looking back on his recent experience speaking at the 2024 Riyadh International Book Fair in Saudi Arabia, Alexander shares his reflections on the Kingdom's literary scene, the growing appetite for global narratives, and how books and poetry can serve as bridges between cultures.

