IFORTIS WORLDWIDE MISSION 20,000 PROPRENEURS: Boosting Global GDP with Sustainable Innovation

World's First Propreneurship Transformation Program

IFORTIS Worldwide's groundbreaking initiative empowers 20,000 entrepreneurs to drive global GDP growth while addressing critical sustainability challenges.

To empower 20,000 Propreneurs by 2030 to lead the way in creating sustainable businesses that address the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges.” — Mission 20,000 Propreneurs Lead

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold and visionary move towards fostering the green economy and creating a lasting, transformative social impact, IFORTIS WORLDWIDE proudly announces the Mission 20,000 Propreneurs — the world’s first-ever Propreneurship Development Program. This groundbreaking initiative is set to empower 20,000 entrepreneurs by 2030, positioning itself as a revolutionary force not only in boosting global GDP but also in driving sustainability across industries worldwide.

At the core of the Mission 20,000 Propreneurs is a deep commitment to sustainability. This program seeks to empower entrepreneurs to create scalable, purpose-driven businesses that prioritize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It’s a dynamic initiative designed to provide entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges — including climate change, poverty, and inequality — while simultaneously fueling long-term economic growth and prosperity.

The IFORTIS ecosystem is revolutionizing how business is done, with a sharp focus on nurturing sustainable, eco-conscious enterprises. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, social equity, and economic viability, this program will not only propel the green economy but also unlock new growth opportunities for emerging markets. In doing so, it ensures that businesses grow in a way that benefits both people and the planet, making a significant contribution to the global GDP.

Integral to the success of Mission 20,000 Propreneurs is the launch of the World Propreneurship Alliance Funds (WPAF). This collaboration with Global Financing Partners is a game-changer in sustainable development. WPAF is the world’s first dedicated financial facility focused on green entrepreneurs in emerging markets. By addressing the trillion-dollar financing gap faced by sustainability-driven small and medium enterprises (SMEs), WPAF unlocks critical capital for green businesses, enabling them to scale, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to global sustainability efforts.

Bridging the Financing Gap for Green SMEs: Providing essential capital to sustainability-led SMEs, empowering them to scale and generate impact.

Empowering Women & Youth: Prioritizing inclusive growth by offering access to capital, mentorship, and resources, especially for women and youth, to lead the green economy.

Proving the Viability of Green Businesses: Demonstrating that sustainable business models are ethical, profitable, and pave the way for long-term growth.

Promoting Global Green Transformation: Leading a global movement to reduce environmental footprints, foster economic resilience, and advance sustainable development.

“At IFORTIS WORLDWIDE, we recognize that true economic growth isn’t just about profit — it’s about creating businesses that make a positive, lasting impact on the environment, society, and the global economy. Mission 20,000 Propreneurs is our historic commitment to sustainability, empowering entrepreneurs to build businesses that thrive while addressing the most urgent global challenges. Through our partnership with over 100 multinational organizations and experts, we are paving the way for a future where sustainable business practices are the norm, not the exception” shared Mr. Rohit Naidu, Chief Executive Officer at IFORTIS WORLDWIDE

With the support of a network of over 100 multinational organizations, global experts, and financing partners, IFORTIS WORLDWIDE is dedicated to the ongoing success of the Mission 20,000 Propreneurs program. This vast network ensures entrepreneurs will have unparalleled access to mentorship, resources, and guidance, enabling them to scale successfully and maximize their societal impact.

The IFORTIS WORLDWIDE MISSION 20,000 PROPRENEURS program is at the forefront of a global transformation, standing at the intersection of business, sustainability, and economic growth. It represents a forward-thinking approach that empowers entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses that drive change and generate lasting impact. As the program continues to evolve, IFORTIS WORLDWIDE remains committed to ensuring that the future of entrepreneurship is driven by purpose, sustainability, and the collective good of society.

With the Mission 20,000 Propreneurs, IFORTIS WORLDWIDE is not just shaping businesses — it’s shaping the future of the global economy.

For more information about the IFORTIS WORLDWIDE MISSION 20,000 PROPRENEURS and how you can get involved, please visit https://20000-propreneurship.ifortisworldwide.org/index.php

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.