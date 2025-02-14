Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers Urges Residents to Shop Local This Valentine’s Day

Supporting Local Businesses Boosts Economy and Creates Lasting Memories

The Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers supports small businesses and encourages you to shop and dine locally this Valentine’s Day” — Robert Fonti, Co-Chair of Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers (SCAC) is encouraging residents to support their local businesses, thereby strengthening the local economy.Many local businesses prioritize quality over quantity. Whether it is heartfelt gifts, ordering beautiful flowers, bringing home delicious chocolates, or booking a delightful dining experience, shopping and eating locally offers unique and personalized options that can make this special day even more memorable.Shopping local fosters a sense of community. You get to know the business owners and their stories, making your purchases more meaningful. You also encourage local creativity by purchasing from local artisans, creators and merchants. By supporting their craft, you are encouraging creativity within your community.“The Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers supports small businesses and encourages you to shop and dine locally this Valentine’s Day,” said Robert Fonti, Co-Chair of SCAC. “Going to our neighborhood candy shops and florists to find the perfect sweet treats and beautiful blooms for your loved ones will keep the love in our community thriving and can make your Valentine feel truly special with more thoughtful and personalized gifts.”Dining and shopping locally can turn your experience into a fun outing, creating lasting memories with your loved ones.“Valentine’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to show love not just to our partners and loved ones but also to our local downtown businesses,” said SCAC Honorary Chairman David Kennedy, also Executive Director of the Village of Patchogue Business Improvement District. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they never let us down, so we need to be there for them too.”SCAC Advisory Board Chair Eric Alexander, also founder of the Long Island Main Street Alliance and Director of Vision Long Island, added: “Suffolk County’s downtowns have shops with a range of unique offerings and experiences that are perfect gifts for your family and loved ones. Show your love for your downtown businesses on Valentine’s Day by shopping local!”About Suffolk County Alliance of ChambersThe Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers, Inc. (SCAC) is a ground-up regional business organization comprised of local chambers of commerce and other business alliances. The mission of SCAC is to communicate legislative and business agendas to various levels of government and other business groups via various types of media. For more information about SCAC or to register and become a member, please visit www.suffolkchambers.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.