State Bar Struggles With 'Messy' Run-Up to February Bar Exam

(Subscription required) Those registered for the Feb. 25-26 exam say they've been misled about the availablility of testing sites and had their site reservations revoked without explanation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.