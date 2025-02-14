Anchorage Jury Convicts Jesse Lee Jones of the 2023 Murder of Josiah Goecker

February 13, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury returned guilty verdicts for Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence for Jesse Lee Jones.

The charges stem from the October 23, 2023 shooting death of 34-year-old Josiah Goecker. Goecker was the community director for the Alpine Apartments in Anchorage, where Jones was living with his girlfriend. After Goecker posted a notice of non-renewal of their lease on the couple’s door, Jones armed himself and went to the leasing office where he shot Goecker at least six times. Another employee was present and witnessed the event, and was placed in fear that she might also have been killed by the defendant. Jones fled the scene and was apprehended by the Alaska State Troopers in Palmer on October 26, 2023. He ultimately confessed to the murder.

At trial, Jones, 28, claimed that he acted in the “heat of passion” when he shot Goecker, and that his charges should be mitigated to manslaughter. He also argued that he acted in self-defense, which would have absolved him of criminal liability for the murder charges. The jury rejected both of those defenses.

Sentencing is set for July 11, 2025, in front of the trial Judge Andrew Peterson. For the highest charge, Murder in the First Degree, Jones faces a sentencing range of 30 to99 years. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department, Homicide Unit, and prosecuted by District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Assistant District Attorney Dekota Smith and supported by Kimberly Smith at the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.