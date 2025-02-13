City of Boston Licensing Board Approved 37 New Liquor Licenses

The establishments are the first round of approved applicants following the 2024 legislation and are subject to review by the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

The City of Boston Licensing Board has approved 37 new liquor licenses for various establishments across Boston’s neighborhoods. The approved applicants—including 28 that received approval earlier today—span neighborhoods across Boston, including Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Oak Square, Roslindale, and Roxbury. In addition to today’s approvals, the Licensing Board previously approved nine applications. The Licensing Board will send applications approved today to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) for further review.

“Each of these 37 local businesses brings vitality, jobs, and community to our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thankful to these entrepreneurs for investing in Boston, to the Licensing Board for their diligent efforts stewarding a smooth and thorough process, and to our partners at the state and local levels who advanced the legislation making this possible. I look forward to celebrating each of these restaurants and community spaces as we build opportunity in our neighborhoods.”

“I am grateful to Mayor Wu and the community leaders whose advocacy made the availability of these licenses possible, as well as the commitment of the Boston Licensing Board and the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion team to advance the intent of the legislation by centering the growth of all of our neighborhoods,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “By coupling these licenses with our wrap-around support services for each awardee, we will ensure the stability of these small businesses, the growth of the local economy, and the vibrancy of our communities for generations to come.”

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

12 transferable all alcohol licenses

3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

The list of approved first round applications following the 2024 legislation is as follows:

Zip Code Restricted Licenses

Crystal Spoons, Roxbury (02118), All Alcohol

El Centro, South End (02118), All Alcohol

La Parada Dominican Kitchen, Jamaica Plain (02119), All Alcohol

justBook-ish, Dorchester (02122), Beer and Wine

Minina Cafe, Dorchester (02122), Beer and Wine

One Family Diner, Dorchester (02122), Beer and Wine

Fresh Food Generation, Dorchester (02124), All Alcohol

Murl’s Kitchen, Dorchester (02124), All Alcohol

Mofongo Factory, Dorchester (02125), Beer and Wine

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant, Mattapan (02126), All Alcohol

Angela’s Cafe Orient Heights, East Boston (02128), All Alcohol

Cabana Grill, East Boston (02128), All Alcohol

Cafe Dello Sport, East Boston (02128), All Alcohol

Con Sabor A Colombia, East Boston (02128), Beer and Wine

El Jardin, East Boston (02128), Beer and Wine

Florenza, East Boston (02128), Beer and Wine

Los Alebrijes, East Boston (02128), Beer and Wine

Mi Pueblito, East Boston (02128), All Alcohol

Taqueria Jalisco Orient Heights (02128), East Boston, All Alcohol

The Smoke Shop BBQ (02128), East Boston, All Alcohol

Peruvian Taste Restaurant, Charlestown (02129), Beer and Wine

bb.q Chicken, Jamaica Plain (02130), Beer and Wine

Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa, Jamaica Plain (02130), Beer and Wine

Jadu, Jamaica Plain (02130), Beer and Wine

Mangú Dominican Bistro, Jamaica Plain (02130), Beer and Wine

Momo Masala, Jamaica Plain (02130), All Alcohol

Stoked Pizza, Jamaica Plain (02130), All Alcohol

Harry’s All American, Roslindale (02131), All Alcohol

Mi Finca Mexican Restaurant & Pizzeria, Roslindale (02131), Beer and Wine

From Scratch, Oak Square (02135), All Alcohol

SubRosa and Humaari, Oak Square (02135), All Alcohol

Las Delicias Colombianas, Hyde Park (02136), All Alcohol

Little Haiti International Cuisine, Hyde Park (02136), All Alcohol

Community Space All Alcohol Licenses

Huntington Theatre Company, Fenway (02115)

Zoo New England, Dorchester (02121)

Jeffries Yacht Club, East Boston (02128)

Roslindale Substation, Roslindale (02131)

“As these new liquor licenses start pouring into our communities, let us not only raise a glass to these businesses, but also toast to the economic growth across all our neighborhoods. We’ve heard from so many restaurateurs who are excited for this opportunity, and we could not be more happy for them,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

"These liquor licenses are great opportunities to spur economic growth in many of our neighborhoods. They are vital to empowering our black and brown business owners as well as making all of our neighborhoods a destination," said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4), who authored the initial legislation to create the licenses. "I applaud the Boston Licensing Board for its thoughtful approach to the distribution of these licenses, and I can't wait to raise a glass in some of these restaurants."

“I am grateful to Mayor Wu and the Licensing Board for their outreach work in communities who’ve historically been excluded from accessing liquor licenses,” said State Senator Liz Miranda. “They are making these licenses and new small businesses come to life in our communities. Although many barriers remain, enabling our current and prospective small business owners to secure neighborhood-restricted liquor licenses will help us tackle the racial wealth gap and support generational wealth building in our neighborhoods.”

"I am thrilled to witness this legislation come to life and begin making a meaningful impact on businesses in my district and other communities of color," said State Representative Christopher Worrell. "This is just the beginning. In the coming years, waves of new restaurants, bars, and community spaces will revitalize areas of the city that have long been neglected. These new licenses are a catalyst for creating vibrant business districts that Boston residents have been eagerly awaiting. I want to commend the Boston Licensing Board for its dedication and partnership in implementing these reforms in alignment with the bill's core mission: fostering equity and accessibility."

“Jadu's concept is to be a coffee shop by day, wine bar by night and a neighborhood gathering spot, always,” said Maya Mukhopadhaya, Owner of Jadu. “We love coffee and we love wine, but really, we believe good food and beverages are conducive to conversation and connection. Obtaining a liquor license was essential for our concept to work. While coffee shops are such vibrant community spaces, they are grueling businesses. A coffee shop of our size does not make a lot of profit. Being able to operate in the evenings as a wine bar gives our business a chance to really flourish, while giving Jamaica Plain residents a casual-yet-elevated evening meeting spot.”

“We commend this first group of approved applicants for the quality and effort put into their applications,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “By phasing the process, we aim to give applicants the time they need to present strong proposals, ensuring those granted licenses are set up for long-term success. We look forward to reviewing the next round of applications and encourage all applicants to engage with the Licensing Board as a valuable resource throughout the process.”

All applicants completed the application and community process prior to Dec. 6, qualifying them for the first round of the allocation process. The second round deadline is Friday, May 23, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Potential applicants are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants through bi-weekly office hours, neighborhood information sessions, and drop-in appointments with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809.

When reviewing the second round of applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Learn more about applying for a liquor license on the Licensing Board website.