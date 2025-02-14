Annature partners with Collins SBA to provide integrated eSigning solution

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian eSigning innovator Annature today announced a significant partnership with Hobart-based accounting, financial planning and business coaching firm Collins SBA. This partnership sees Annature’s industry-leading eSigning and identity verification solutions integrated into the tech stack for Collins SBA’s custom Salesforce functionality.

Having dramatically improved their own internal procedures, Collins SBA is now offering this capability to other partner firms as an innovative Shared Services Centre. By centralising core functions like technology, HR, compliance, financial management, and marketing, the Shared Services Centre provides partner firms with the ready-built tools and capabilities to scale effectively and maximise high-value time.

As one of 12 custom integrations chosen for the Salesforce implementation, Collins SBA cited Annature’s clearly designed and documented API, flexible integration capability and affordable pricing structure. Annature is also fully integrated with SharePoint within the Shared Services Centre, resulting in a superior experience for the firm’s internal team, clients and other partners who adopt the technology.

In transitioning from their previous provider Docusign to Annature, Collins SBA has saved 78% per annum in eSigning costs, while sending 250 envelopes for internal and external eSigning each month. Annature’s on-shore support team was readily available to migrate the firm quickly and efficiently over from Docusign before its contract expired.

“In transitioning to Annature, we’ve won on every front in terms of client and team member experience, while also benefiting from their flexibility and fair pricing,” said Collins SBA Head of Technology Patrick Gardner. “Annature made the migration seamless, and we've found we’re using eSigning more, as it is so much easier and simpler than the Docusign experience. We believe Annature has the best and most adaptable solutions for our needs, and we’re very proud to partner with such a trusted Australian success story.”

Gardner also highlighted Annature’s key role in the Shared Services Centre, including its trusted status with other external product providers and platforms, such as Netwealth, and the value of its identity verification technology for accounting firms to verify customers.

“As an integrated accounting and financial planning firm, we only need to do the identity verification once, which reduces the burden on the client,” explained Gardner. “What’s most impactful is that we now have a ‘day one’ solution for when a new firm comes on-board the Shared Services Centre, with Annature as a core component.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Collins SBA, as we share a passion for innovation that improves the client experience,” said Annature founder and CEO Corey Cacic. “We immediately saw the value that Annature’s eSigning and identity verification solutions could bring to the Shared Services Centre. We look forward to other firms using what Collins SBA has built to streamline their processes, automate core functions and fuel their growth.”

Contact information:

Corey Cacic

corey@annature.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1aab4a8-5df2-4c7e-8449-f4de446eab77

Annature and Collins SBA. Annature partners with Collins SBA to provide integrated eSigning solution

