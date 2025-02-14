President Cyril Ramaphosa: Transfer ceremony and memorial service for SANDF troops killed in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo



Programme Director,

The Bereaved families of our fallen soldiers,

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga,

Minister of Defence of the DRC, H.E. Mr Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita,

Ambassador of the DRC to South Africa, H.E. Fidele Mulaja Binene,

Members of Parliament and Chairpersons of Committees,

Former First Lady Ms Zanele Mbeki,

Former Minister Mr Jeff Radebe, the Special Envoy to the Great Lakes,

Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya,

Members of the Military Command,

Members of the Plenary Defence Staff Council,

Generals, Admirals, Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers,

Fellow South Africans,

Allow me to begin by extending our condolences on behalf of the South African government and people to the families and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Malawi for the loss of their soldiers.

We extend our gratitude to the Ugandan government and the rest of the SADC community for their support at this time.

Tonight we stand here with heavy hearts.

Our nation is in mourning for these brave souls who lost their lives in defence of our brothers and sisters in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On behalf of all the people of South Africa, I offer my profound and deepest sympathies to the families of our fallen soldiers.

They lost their lives in the name of duty, in pursuit of peace and in the cause of silencing the guns across our beloved continent Africa.

They lost their lives in defence of the defenceless.

Indeed, the SANDF is for the brave, for the proud.

We have fulfilled our duty to bring our soldiers home.

We must fulfil our duty to complete their mission.

I thank the Ministry of Defence and the leadership of the SANDF for making every effort to repatriate the remains of our fallen troops to their families.

Our thanks go to the United Nations, the Southern African Development Community and other governments for their assistance.

This was an operation involving considerable logistical challenges at a time when the security situation in the eastern DRC remains volatile.

This solemn occasion is a stark reminder of the great cost of building peace, often paid in the lives of our finest.

And yet peace is an ideal for which we will forever strive.

As a troop contributing country to the SADC Mission in the DRC and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa remains firmly committed to supporting all processes to bring this terrible conflict to an end.

We are encouraged by the outcomes of last week’s joint summit of the East African Community and Southern African Development Community, which resolved to prioritise a political solution to the crisis in the eastern DRC.

South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, for a cessation of hostilities and for all the warring parties to resume inclusive negotiations.

As Africans, we are one people. When one part of Africa bleeds, we feel its pain.

The Congolese people cry out for protection, for an end to war and for dignity.

The gallant soldiers we receive home today answered that call.

To the families, we say, take comfort that they were heroes.

Their work in the DRC was not just about maintaining order. It was about building bridges, fostering understanding and creating pathways to lasting peace.

And so we say to you, in the words of S.E.K Mqhayi in his poem ‘The Sinking of the Mendi’:

“Be consoled, all you orphans

Be consoled, all you widows

Somebody has to die, so that something can be built,

Somebody has to serve, so that others can live,

With these words we say, be consoled,

This is how we build ourselves, as ourselves.”

We will not weaken in our resolve to realise the vision of an Africa free from war and conflict; an Africa free of poverty and underdevelopment; and an Africa at peace with itself and the world.

The achievement of this vision is the most fitting tribute we can pay to our fallen heroes and the greatest honour to their memory.

Sons of the African soil, Amaqhawe:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola

Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi

Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe

Corporal Matome Justice Malesa

Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo

Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo

Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi

Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe

Rifleman Derrick Maluleke

Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele

Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi

Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe

Private Peter Jacobus Strydom

Thank you for your sacrifice that others may be free.

You died on the battlefield, far from all you held dear.

But you are home now.

You have come to your rest.

We are here to receive you with open arms.

I thank you.

