Crime falls again, as more police return to the frontline

Release date: 14/02/25

Crime across the state has fallen year-on-year for the fourth consecutive month, as SA Police ramps up its recruitment campaign, returning more sworn officers to the beat.

In the month of December, the number of reported offences was almost 3 per cent down on the previous year and more than 3 per cent lower than in November.

Offences Against the Property also dropped in the year to December by 5 per cent, or 4,457 less offences.

Latest SAPOL data also shows a 23 per cent drop in Homicide and Related offences, a 22 per cent decline in Robbery and Related Offences against the person and an 8 per cent drop in Sexual Assault.

It comes as the Police Commissioner last week announced more than 70 sworn police are returning to frontline duties, following a State Government funding boost to employ more Protective Security Officers, who’ll replace the sworn officers in support roles, such as custody management.

Since coming to office in 2022, The State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police, including $82 million dollars to hire an extra 189 Police Security Officers.

When Parliament returned for the year last week, the government introduced the toughest knife laws in the nation, outlawed posting and boasting about criminal activity, and announced a crackdown on copper theft.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Government is boosting funding to Police to help them get more officers onto the frontline and its pleasing to see this drop in offences.

The Police Commissioner has announced the creation of 70 more frontline policing positions which will bolster their efforts in tackling crime.

This is the fourth month year-on-year that crime has dropped, and we will keep working to continue that performance.