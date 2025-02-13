More than $40m in early education grants

Release date: 14/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government continues its unprecedented commitment to the future of early childhood education, with the launch of three grant programs aimed at building the workforce and infrastructure needed for three-year-old preschool.

The Flying Start Infrastructure Grants program will invest $40 million over four years to support the not-for-profit sector to deliver new or expanded facilities in areas with projected unmet demand for preschool.

This investment – in addition to expanding government preschools where needed, and readying government services to welcome three-year-olds – will help deliver the additional preschool capacity needed for the rollout of three-year-old preschool in South Australia.

There are also grants available of up to $100,000 for organisations to develop innovative solutions in regional, rural and hard-to-staff locations, to support delivery of three-year-old preschool programs. For example, developing a shared educator or teacher model where staff can be shared across multiple sites or increasing retention through professional development and further training.

The third grant is to support the creation or expansion of networks among the early childhood workforce. Grants range from up to $37,000 to up to $185,000 over two years. They aim to better address childhood developmental vulnerability by connecting early childhood, allied health and community service professionals at the local level.

The grants are part of the $1.9 billion investment in early childhood development, delivering on the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care.

Applications for the infrastructure grants close 2 May 2025. The guidelines and market information on areas with unmet demand are now available online. For further details, visit www.earlychildhood.sa.gov.au/for-providers/investing-in-infrastructure.

Applications for the workforce grants close Friday 21 March 2025. For further details and to apply, visit www.flyingstart.sa.gov.au/workforce-grants.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Flying Start grants are laying the foundations for the biggest reform to early childhood the state has seen this century.

We are proud to continue investing in a strong and valued early childhood workforce and expanded preschool infrastructure for the three-year-old preschool rollout.

By applying for these grants, local communities, early childhood professionals and not-for-profit organisations can help shape the future of early childhood education.

This is a pivotal opportunity to build a strong, sustainable workforce and the necessary preschool infrastructure that will benefit communities for years to come.