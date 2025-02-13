Heinrich Presses DOE, DOI, Archivist to Document and Preserve Communication with DOGE Service

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, pressed the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to document and preserve all communication with the U.S. DOGE Service to ensure the Committee can fulfill its oversight role.

Thi s comes after multiple reports of the DOGE Service landing at DOE last week, as well as slashing billions of dollars critical health research funding at the National Institute of Health and gaining access to the Treasury Department’s payment system, which stores Americans’ personal data. In the letters, Ranking Member Heinrich reiterated the legal requirement to “make and preserve records containing adequate and proper document” of the interactions with the DOGE Service.

“There must be transparency and accountability as Elon Musk and his quasi-official cronies undergo a lawless radical restructuring and termination of government employees, programs and whole agencies,” said Ranking Member Heinrich. “Our Committee has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight of the departments and agencies within our jurisdiction and I am committed to fulfilling this role as a check on their executive overreach. The DOGE Service cannot hide in the shadows; the American people have a right to know what’s going on in their own government.”

The letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is available here

The letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is available here.