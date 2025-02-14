Governor Newsom cuts more red tape by further streamlining permitting laws to accelerate rebuilding Los Angeles

Expanding on previous executive orders to suspend California Coastal Act and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) permitting requirements and expand the availability of temporary housing, today’s order further clarifies and expands the scope of those suspensions under the Coastal Act and CEQA, in close coordination local governments and to provide the full scope of flexibility those governments have requested. The order also provides additional flexibility to facilitate rebuilding, including extending the duration of permits, ensuring homeowners can access the building plans for their homes, and allowing homes recently approved for development under modern building safety standards, including fire protection standards, to be rebuilt to the approved specifications.

Additionally, the order implements recommendations by state agencies provided in response to the Governor’s January 12 executive order, which directed agencies to identify state permitting requirements that may be suspended to accelerate recovery efforts.

“I will not allow red tape to stand in the way of Angelenos who want to rebuild their homes,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “From allowing LA to automatically reissue permits for homes built in the last few years to quickly getting copies of building plans in the hands of residents who lost theirs in the fire, I am proud to partner with Governor Newsom to help Angelenos get back home.”

“I deeply appreciate Governor Newsom’s action to expedite the rebuilding process for families impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “His executive order provides much-needed regulatory relief, ensuring that homeowners can rebuild their homes efficiently and without unnecessary delays. By clarifying permit waivers, streamlining access to original plans, and extending key deadlines, the state is demonstrating its commitment to being a critical partner in our local recovery efforts. Los Angeles County stands ready to work alongside the Governor and state agencies to ensure a smooth and swift rebuilding process for our affected residents.”



“Governor Newsom is once again stepping up for Los Angeles County in our moment of greatest need by working with us to alleviate every hurdle possible in the rebuild process,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “We will continue this successful, coordinated partnership to deliver results our communities deserve. Our focus remains on our residents, and their ability quickly and safely rebuild their homes and communities.”

The executive order issued today:

Updates the Governor’s previous executive orders waiving permitting requirements under the Coastal Act and CEQA by clarifying the scope of the waivers and that local planning or permit approval is determinative of eligibility for these suspensions.

Expedites rebuilds of recently constructed homes by allowing them to be rebuilt to approved specifications.

Helps speed access to original plans held by local planning and building departments, to minimize delays in rebuilding.

Extends deadlines for construction permits, to limit the administrative burden for homeowners seeking to rebuild.

Extends deadlines related to local housing element rezoning requirements for Los Angeles County so local government staff can focus fully on issuing permits for rebuilding efforts.