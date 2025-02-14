Mayor Bowser Declares Snow Emergency Beginning at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, February 11

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a Snow Emergency for Washington, DC to go into effect at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, February 11. The Snow Emergency will remain in effect through at least the end of the day on Wednesday, February 12.

While the snow emergency is in effect, motorists may not park on snow emergency routes and vehicles parked on these routes may be towed. Find a map of the snow emergency routes at snow.dc.gov. Drivers are asked to move vehicles off the routes as soon as possible. Beginning Tuesday evening at 6:30 pm, vehicles still parked along snow emergency routes will be relocated. To learn where a vehicle has been towed, call the Towed Vehicle Locator office at 202-541-6083, or go to dpw.dc.gov/page/booting-and-impoundment.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting snow showers to begin on Tuesday between 1 pm and 3 pm, with potential accumulation of four to six inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 pm Tuesday evening through 2 am Wednesday morning, with lingering impacts through the morning commute.

Beginning at midnight tonight, salting will begin on all roads, including the National Highway System.



Cold Weather Emergency and Shelters

Temperatures are expected to be near freezing on Tuesday night and a Cold Weather Emergency may be put in place. Cold Weather Emergencies are triggered by either a combination of temperature and wind chill at 15° F or below, or a combination of temperature and wind chill at 20° F or below along with an accompanying weather event such as snow.

During a Cold Weather Emergency, the District provides additional services and supports to protect residents from life-threatening illness and injuries associated with severe cold weather. Outreach to vulnerable residents is underway to assist unsheltered and vulnerable residents with accessing shelters and other resources.

Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and to help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.



The following shelter locations are open 24/7 during a Cold Weather Emergency:



Shelters for Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7pm-7am only)

Eve’s Place – 2210B Adams Place NE

Hypothermia Swing Space – 1009 11th Street NW

CNV-2 South – 425 2nd Street NW

KBEC Family Life Center – 4100 South Capitol Street SE

Shelters for Men

801 East Men’s Shelter and Overflow – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter and Overflow – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter – 1355 New York Avenue NE

Federal City-1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

CCNV Drop-In Center – 425 2nd Street NW

Church of the Epiphany — 1317 G Street NW (7pm-7am only)

Shelter for LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternatives – 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter can call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 at any time day or night.

For all animal emergencies, including pets left outdoors in extreme weather, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-7387.



Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. ServeDC urges residents to volunteer to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Team. Residents can register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.



Businesses and Streateries

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners along the treated routes bring in all furniture and other elements within the outdoor dining areas, except for the barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to the furniture or other streatery materials.



Business owners should clear their sidewalks, parklets, and streateries of snow within eight daylight hours of the storm’s end. Business owner/permit holders are responsible for clearing out all snow within the outdoor dining area and ensuring sidewalks are accessible.



Safety and Preparedness Tips

Stay inside if you can. Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate.

Check and apply your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads instead of taking shortcuts.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pets.

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. Call 311 to report clogged storm drains/catch basins and other non-emergency hazards or damage.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Do not use a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline burning device inside your home, basement, or garage.

Avoid frozen pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run through the pipes.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.

