Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Oversight Hearing

Testimony of Sharon Kershbaum, Director, District Department of Transportation

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment Council of the District of Columbia

Charles Allen, Chairperson

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
11:00 A.M.
 

John A. Wilson Building

Room 412 (Track B)
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20004

Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Oversight Hearing

