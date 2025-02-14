Fiscal Year 2024 Performance Oversight Hearing Testimony of Sharon Kershbaum, Director, District Department of Transportation Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment Council of the District of Columbia Charles Allen, Chairperson Tuesday, February 11, 2025

11:00 A.M.

John A. Wilson Building Room 412 (Track B)

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

