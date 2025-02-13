Supportive-living home for people with brain injuries coming to Parksville

CANADA, February 13 - Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside –

“Having a supportive-living home for people with acquired brain injuries that will serve the central and north Island is big news for the people and their families who live in the area and need these services. Having access to quality health care when people need it, where they live is a priority for our government. The care people receive will help them with physical, cognitive and emotional therapy, and improve their overall quality of life.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“This new service aligns with Island Health’s goal to provide patient-centred, accessible and equitable care for Vancouver Island residents and will address an identified gap in specialized brain injury services on central Island. By expanding and improving the services provided to people living with brain injuries, we can improve quality of life for clients, provide hope for improved wellness, better support families and caregivers, and reduce strain on hospitals and long-term care resources.”

Dean, client, Island Health Brain Injury Program –

“This program will greatly serve to create community and belonging, as well as dependability, consistency and calm to life, and living for those supported.”

Ashley Ormiston, regional program co-ordinator, Island Health Brain Injury Program –

“Living with a brain injury can be life-altering. With early intervention and focused, timely interventions, we know people with brain injuries can begin to recover, improve their health and gain independence to reintegrate into society.”

Patti Flaherty, CEO, Connect –

“We are thrilled to partner with Island Health and expand Connect’s life redesign model to Vancouver Island. Our team has more than 30 years of experience supporting individuals after brain injury and strokes in Langley, Kelowna and Ontario. Our Parksville location will provide a safe, nurturing environment, empowering the people we support to redesign their lives and thrive.”