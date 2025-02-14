CoreAI Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Blockchain Platform to Simplify dApp Development

CoreAI merges AI and blockchain to revolutionize no-code dApp development, making decentralization accessible to everyone.

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreAI , a groundbreaking blockchain project, is proud to introduce a revolutionary platform that merges artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology to create an accessible and decentralized future. With an intuitive no-code interface, explainable AI capabilities, and multi-chain support, CoreAI empowers users to build, deploy, and monetize decentralized applications (dApps) effortlessly.





CoreAI: Redefining Blockchain Accessibility

The complexities of blockchain technology have often hindered widespread adoption. CoreAI aims to eliminate these barriers by providing a seamless, AI-driven development experience that enables users to bring their ideas to life without requiring deep technical expertise. By leveraging advanced AI, CoreAI translates user-described concepts into fully functional dApps, handling everything from smart contract creation to deployment.

CoreAI’s development process is simplified into three key steps:

Describe: Users articulate their vision in plain language, without the need for coding knowledge.

Users articulate their vision in plain language, without the need for coding knowledge. Generate: CoreAI’s AI converts descriptions into operational dApps, generating smart contracts, user interfaces, and logic structures automatically.

CoreAI’s AI converts descriptions into operational dApps, generating smart contracts, user interfaces, and logic structures automatically. Deploy: With one click, applications are launched on leading blockchain networks, ensuring a smooth and efficient deployment process.

CoreAI currently supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum, and Base, with plans for future expansion into additional Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks based on user demand.

Key Features of CoreAI

No-Code AI-Powered Development: Transforming complex blockchain development into an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

Explainable and Adaptive AI: Ensuring transparency and reliability with AI that learns and evolves based on real-world user interactions.

Ensuring transparency and reliability with AI that learns and evolves based on real-world user interactions. Generative AI Integration: Automating UI creation, smart contract development, and system logic adaptation to fit evolving user needs.

Automating UI creation, smart contract development, and system logic adaptation to fit evolving user needs. Multi-Chain Deployment: Supporting leading blockchain networks for seamless integration, interoperability, and scalability.

Supporting leading blockchain networks for seamless integration, interoperability, and scalability. CoreAI Marketplace: A hub for users to monetize their dApps, explore innovative applications, and generate revenue through the $CORE token economy.

Introducing the $CORE Token

CoreAI’s ecosystem is powered by the $CORE token, a Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) asset designed for seamless transactions within the CoreAI Marketplace. With a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, the distribution is structured to incentivize long-term growth and community engagement:

Community & Ecosystem Development: 40% – Supporting early adopters and community initiatives.

40% – Supporting early adopters and community initiatives. Staking Rewards: 25% – Rewarding $CORE holders for staking and governance participation.

25% – Rewarding $CORE holders for staking and governance participation. Team & Advisors: 15% – Allocated to the CoreAI team and advisors with a vesting schedule.

15% – Allocated to the CoreAI team and advisors with a vesting schedule. Marketplace Liquidity: 10% – Supporting liquidity within the CoreAI ecosystem.

10% – Supporting liquidity within the CoreAI ecosystem. Marketing & Partnerships: 5% – Funding promotional activities and strategic partnerships.

5% – Funding promotional activities and strategic partnerships. Reserve Fund: 5% – Allocated for future development and potential token burns.

CoreAI’s Mission and Vision

CoreAI’s mission is to democratize blockchain technology, making it intuitive, accessible, and adaptable. By simplifying complex processes and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, CoreAI empowers users to innovate and participate in the decentralized economy.

The vision of CoreAI is to create a world where blockchain and AI seamlessly integrate to unlock limitless possibilities. CoreAI aims to redefine the digital landscape, enabling blockchain innovation that benefits communities and industries on a global scale.

Join the CoreAI Revolution

CoreAI is more than just a platform—it is the gateway to a decentralized future where blockchain development is no longer a barrier but an opportunity for limitless innovation. Whether launching a DeFi platform, designing a blockchain game, or creating a Web3 utility, CoreAI is the ultimate partner in transforming ideas into reality.

About CoreAI

CoreAI is an innovative blockchain project that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized technology to simplify and democratize dApp development. Through no-code solutions, AI-powered tools, and a vibrant marketplace, CoreAI empowers individuals and businesses to participate in the blockchain revolution with ease.

