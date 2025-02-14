Well Done: The Ultimate Dog Grooming Game Show Debuts February 20

A Golden Doodle at Well Groomed Pets

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dog groomers across the globe will vie for cash and prizes and the Well Done shears of honor beginning Thursday, February 20, 2025. Hosted by Well Groomed Pets, the weekly Well Done event is an interactive, real time game-show showcasing the artistry and wellness knowledge of grooming professionals. Free to participate and open to all pet lovers and dog groomers, Well Done is scheduled to stream live on Thursdays, beginning on February 20th at 7:30pm EST on YouTube TikTok , and Instagram “Dog groomers are the cornerstone of pet care,” said Michael Hill, Co-Founder and CEO of Well Groomed Pets. “They often notice subtle health changes in dogs that pet parents or even veterinarians might miss until it's an emergency.” He added, “Well Done is our tribute to their life-saving work and a platform to highlight their vital role in pets’ lives and families.”A Celebration of Grooming and CommunityAt its heart, Well Done celebrates the grooming community and the millions of dogs they care for. This unique program melds entertainment, education, and recognition:Global Groomer Recognition: Grooming teams will be recognized for educating pet owners about the importance of pet wellness. Prizes include daily tip matching for winning salons, professional grooming tools, sponsored team lunches, and industry honors.Interactive Audience Engagement: Dog lovers can play as well. Contestants will be selected from the audience to play live trivia games centering on canine wellness and breed knowledge, with chances to win cash prizes and exclusive rewards.Well Done connects grooming professionals internationally, allowing them to engage and collaborate with one another, combating a sense of solitude often associated with this highly fragmented industry.“We are building something bigger than an event; it’s a movement,” said Jeff Wallace, Director of Corporate Partnerships. “Our mission is to elevate groomers’ voices while bringing the industry together under one mission of wellness and care. ”The pet grooming market is large. There are more than 125,000 grooming salons in the U.S. alone. However, even though grooming professionals help millions of pets and families, few resources or recognition are ever granted to them. Well Groomed Pets is doing things differently, creating an environment where groomers are celebrated, supported, and empowered to grow in their careers. “We believe this is an industry that’s ready for disruption,” Hill continued. “Well Done is only one part of our bigger effort to elevate this profession and spark innovation across the pet care space.”As part of a Well Groomed Pet's grooming appointment, every dog receives a complementary 50-point wellness check. This intentional workflow provides grooming teams with important wellness data that can be shared with pet parents. “Each wellness check is also an opportunity to enhance a dog’s quality of life,” Hill said. “This is what makes Well Groomed Pets uniquely different. Our franchises are champions of pet wellness. By celebrating those who comprise our grooming teams with Well Done, we’re also demonstrating our pledge to keeping dogs healthy and happy.”An Invitation to JoinThis milestone event welcomes pet lovers, grooming pros, and industry stakeholders alike. ‘Well Done’ streams live beginning February 20th at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Those interested in participating will need to turn on their cameras and microphones. Be sure to join us as we welcome the future of dog grooming and wellness.About Well Groomed PetsWell Groomed Pets is the premier retail pet franchise focused on providing a high level of grooming services and promoting canine wellness. With dozens of salons opened around the country and dozens more in various stages of development, the company is helping develop careers for grooming professionals and providing innovative programs that give pet families unbeatable value. For more information about Well Groomed, partnership opportunities, and franchise inquiries, please visit www.wellgroomedpets.com About the Well Done Trivia GameThis no entry fee, no cost game is sponsored entirely by The Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc. and various partners. Contestants will be chosen at random by the program host. All winning contestant names will be posted online at www.wellgroomedpets.com within 7 days of the contest. All audience members may also win smaller prizes such as certain grooming services valued less than $25. No purchases are required to win any of the prizes from the Well Done trivia program. Any prizes over $5,000 will be bonded as required by Florida state law.

