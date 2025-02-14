We Are G.A.M.E. Freshman Melina Gracia Excels in Breakout Season

Rising Star Makes a Big Impact in High School Basketball

Melina is a perfect example of what hard work and determination can achieve. Her success this season is just the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a bright future, ...” — Allen Thigpen

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education) is thrilled to highlight the exceptional freshman season of one of its rising stars, Melina Gracia. A dedicated student-athlete, Melina has demonstrated incredible talent and perseverance, quickly making a name for herself in high school basketball. ( Read more about her latest accomplishments here ).We Are G.A.M.E. is a nonprofit organization that has been providing free mentorship, education, and guidance to student-athletes for 17 years. The program helps young athletes navigate the complexities of balancing rigorous academics with the demands of competitive sports while preparing them for future opportunities at the collegiate level and beyond.Reflecting on Melina’s accomplishments, Allen Thigpen, CEO of We Are G.A.M.E., stated, “Melina is a perfect example of what hard work and determination can achieve. Her success this season is just the beginning of what will undoubtedly be a bright future, and we are incredibly proud to support her journey.”As Melina continues to excel, her achievements serve as a source of inspiration for fellow student-athletes in the program. Her performance on the basketball court highlights the importance of structured mentorship and the positive impact of programs like We Are G.A.M.E. in shaping the next generation of leaders.With continued support from donors and strategic partnerships with universities and sports organizations, We Are G.A.M.E. remains committed to fostering student-athlete success. Contributions from supporters help expand programming, ensuring more young athletes receive the guidance they need to reach their full potential.For those interested in supporting We Are G.A.M.E. or learning more about partnership opportunities, please visit www.wearegame.org About We Are G.A.M.E.:Founded in 2008, We Are G.A.M.E. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering student-athletes through mentorship, education, and life skills training. By providing comprehensive support, the organization helps young athletes achieve success both in sports and academics.

