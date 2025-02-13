Peptone Market to Reach $240.5 million, Globally, by 2035 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as increase in prevalence of infectious diseases,growing funding & initiatives for vaccines & infectious diseases, and advancements in cell culture technologies drive the growth of the peptone market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Peptone Market by Source of Peptone (Animal Peptone, Plant Peptone, Microbial Peptone, and Mixed Peptone), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Industry, Research Institutions, Food & Beverage Industry, and Others), and Application (Cell Culture, Fermentation, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "peptone market" was valued at $135.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $240.5 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2035.

The growth of the peptone market is driven by its rising demand in biopharmaceutical production, microbial culture media, and diagnostics. In addition, increasing research in biotechnology and advancements in cell culture techniques further fuel market expansion.

Prime determinants of growth

The peptone market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-quality growth media in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food industries. The rise in biopharmaceutical production, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, fuels the need for peptones as essential ingredients in microbial culture media. In addition, the growing demand for probiotics and nutritional supplements in the food and beverage industry supports market growth. Advancements in microbiology research and the expansion of the healthcare sector also contribute to the growing adoption of peptones in laboratory and clinical settings.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $135.2 million Market Size in 2035 $240.5 million CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Source of Peptone, End User, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing funding & initiatives for vaccines and infectious diseases

Advancements in Cell Culture Technologies Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraint High product cost & regulatory challenges

The animal peptone segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By source of peptone, the animal peptone segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the peptone revenue. This is attributed to the increased production of biologics, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies that require high-quality culture media enriched with animal peptones. Also, a further surge in the number of chronic diseases boosts drug discovery, and vaccine development, which increases the adoption of animal peptone.

However, the mixed peptone segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the growing demand for advanced biopharmaceutical products, especially vaccines and biologics, is a major factor fueling the growth of the mixed peptone market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine are also expected to boost the demand for mixed peptones, as they are essential for optimizing cell culture conditions in the development of customized products.

The pharmaceutical & biotech industry segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotech industry segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the peptone market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic proteins, which significantly boosts the need for peptones as essential growth media components for cell culture. Moreover, increasing investments and funding in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as increase in launches of new peptone products further drive the growth of the market.

The cell culture segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the cell culture segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the peptone revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increasing adoption of cell culture techniques in drug discovery, tissue engineering, and vaccine production. In addition, the rise in research and development activities, especially in the field of personalized medicine, is further propelling the need for high-quality peptones.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By Region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the peptone revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the well-developed healthcare industry, and presence of leading manufacturers in the region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing research activities in the fields of microbiology, molecular biology, and genetic engineering.

Leading Market Players: -

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Solabia Group

Kerry Inc

Nu-Tek Biosciences

Becton Dickinson and Company

Himedia Laboratories

Liofilchem S.R.L

Neogen Corporation

Merck KGaA

Titan Biotech Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the peptone market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

