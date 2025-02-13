b1BANK Announces Senna Bayasgalan as Chief Marketing Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- b1BANK, announces the appointment of Senna Bayasgalan as chief marketing officer. Bayasgalan will lead brand and marketing technology initiatives to support the banks’ growth and deepen client relationships. Bayasgalan has over 16 years of experience in marketing leadership, international brand building, communications and customer acquisition across private capital, technology and media industries.

“We are diligent about the culture we are building, and as a result, fortunate to be able to attract top talent from across the nation,” said Jude Melville, chairman and CEO, b1BANK. “We have a good and genuine story, and with more effective use of technology-enabled branding and distribution tools, I am confident that story has the potential to resonate deeply with a larger audience. Senna’s diverse experience leading marketing campaigns across multiple lines of business will accelerate our continued evolution.”

Throughout her career she has skillfully combined data and storytelling to launch international campaigns, build online communities and develop customer retention strategies to grow the brands she has served.

“I was instantly drawn to b1BANK’s unique story and its unwavering commitment to serving businesses and local communities,” said Bayasgalan. “I am excited to partner with the talented team at b1 to elevate the brand, foster innovation and help our clients achieve their goals.”

Bayasgalan is a founding board member of Asians in Advertising, a mentor for APIA Scholars, Women We Create and 3AF, and a frequent guest lecturer at Georgetown University and other institutions. She earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $7.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Misty Albrecht

b1BANK

225.286.7879

Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82d7ef43-d21e-464d-9b89-7653e36ab81c

