$1M Available to New York Farmers' Markets

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $1 million is available to New York’s farmers’ markets through the third round of the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program. Grant funding will help farmers’ markets across the state to enhance local food system resiliency by improving market infrastructure, modernizing systems, and increasing marketing and promotions efforts. Funding for the program was included in the New York State Budget and builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensure a resilient food system in New York State. Awards for Round 2 of the program were announced in 2024.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our farmers’ markets are a staple in our communities, offering the opportunity for New Yorkers to purchase fresh local food and connect with their farmers, while providing a market for New York agricultural producers. Through this program, we are seeing terrific projects that are helping our markets increase their promotional efforts to reach even more consumers and funding online platforms that are not only making it easier for farmers to do business but encouraging sales at participating locations. That means our families can take advantage of all that our farmers’ markets offer, including supplemental benefits for our underserved communities.”

Funding through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program is available for projects that help markets build out infrastructure, including booths, signage, and cold storage, and electronic infrastructure like website development, including online sales capabilities. Projects may also include marketing and promotion initiatives for markets across the state, helping to expand their reach to more consumers. Projects funded should help the food system remain resilient, especially when supply chain disruptions occur, and help foster a commitment to long-term market viability, sustainability, and accessibility.

Grants ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 will be awarded to successful applicants. Eligibility criteria and more information on the program, including how to apply, can be found on the Department’s website at link. The deadline for applications is 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Applications for funding must conform to the format provided in the SFS and will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are expended. A webinar with program information will take place on February 26 at 12:00 pm. Learn more and register.

Funding for the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program is a part of Governor Hochul’s strong investment in New York’s agricultural and food industries, aimed at boosting demand for New York agricultural products, bolstering New York's food supply chain, ensuring all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods, and creating a resilient food system that can withstand extreme events. New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers through efforts including the FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, Nourish New York, and significant investments in the FY 2025-26 Budget that support food supply chain enhancements.

Building on New York’s work to bolster the supply chain and food processing capacity in recent years, Governor Hochul most recently announced in her 2025 State of the State and Executive Budget proposals funding to establish the Food and Fiber Small-Scale Processing Grant Program to further fuel the supply of diverse products for New York’s many local purchasing programs. Additional proposals include maintaining the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits for New Yorkers and expanding New York’s supply of nutritious, locally grown seafood.

Farmers’ markets, farm stands, and mobile markets are crucial components to a healthy food system. Today, New York has more than 400 farmers’ markets, 250 farm stands, and 10 mobile market operators. They provide outlets for agricultural producers to meet the rising consumer demand for a variety of fresh, affordable, and convenient products grown directly from the farm. New York State—through the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Health, Office for the Aging, and Office of Temporary Disability Assistance—administers several programs that help low-income families, seniors, and Veterans access fresh, healthy food at participating markets, such as FreshConnect Checks and the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs. Find out more about those programs here.