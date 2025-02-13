Governor Ivey Announces $23.5 Million in SEEDS Grants to Boost Alabama’s Economic Growth

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced that the State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) has approved 29 grants totaling $23.5 million under the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program. These grants aim to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites, positioning Alabama to attract transformative economic growth projects.

The SEEDS grants will support industrial site development in major cities like Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, as well as rural communities in counties such as Greene, Fayette and Macon. The program is designed to enhance Alabama’s competitiveness in securing large-scale projects by addressing the growing need for development-ready industrial properties.

“SEEDS was launched to be an important tool that supports our strategic efforts to secure high-impact economic growth projects that make a real difference in the lives of our citizens and in the future of communities around the state,” said Governor Ivey. “Though it was launched just last year, SEEDS is already delivering major benefits by ensuring we remain competitive for these projects, and I’m confident this second round of allocations will deliver even more big wins for Alabama.”

The SEEDS allocations will be matched with $17.4 million in local contributions, supporting 29 industrial sites spanning nearly 8,700 acres.

At a meeting today, SIDA approved 20 SEEDS site assessment grants valued at $1.5 million, chiefly for activities such as environmental and geo-tech surveys of early-stage industrial sites.

The largest of these grants, totaling $296,000, is going to benefit the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Park, along with a local match of the same amount.

Several SEEDS site assessment grants are headed to communities in rural counties including Fayette, Dadeville, Demopolis, Troy, Epes and Enterprise.

SIDA also approved nine SEEDS development grants valued at $22 million for purposes such as infrastructure improvements, land purchases and site grading. Communities including Auburn, Opelika and Montgomery will provide matching funds totaling a combined $10.8 million.

The largest of these SEEDS development grants, amounting to $6 million, will support the growth of Mobile’s Brookley Aeroplex industrial complex, home to Airbus’ U.S. manufacturing center and a growing aerospace cluster.

Three development grants, totaling $6.1 million, are bound for sites in rural Macon, Lawrence and Fayette counties.

The SEEDS program, a cornerstone of Governor Ivey’s 2023 “Game Plan” for economic development, addresses the urgent need for quality industrial sites at a time when other states are investing heavily in similar initiatives. The first round of SEEDS allocations, totaling $30.1 million, was matched with $38.4 million in local contributions across 29 industrial sites.

“By investing in site readiness, we’re not just preparing land — we’re preparing communities for long-term economic success,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This latest round of SEEDS funding will help cities and rural communities alike attract transformative industries, creating opportunities that will benefit Alabamians for generations. At the same time, we are keeping a close watch on industrial site demand and working with local partners to ensure Alabama stays ahead of the curve.”

Administered by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), with evaluation support from Greenville, South Carolina-based Global Location Services (GLS), the SEEDS program continues to position Alabama as a leader in industrial site readiness and economic growth.

A third round of SEEDS funding will be announced when the Alabama Legislature passes this year’s budgets. Governor Ivey, as part of her budget request, included an additional allocation of $20 million to continue the success of the site development program.

Key leaders in the Legislature praised the program’s impact and its potential to unlock future economic growth across the state.

“Investing in site development through the SEEDS program is a game-changer for Alabama’s economic future,” said House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. “By preparing industrial sites across the state — especially in rural areas — we are ensuring that Alabama remains a top destination for job-creating industries. These grants will help communities compete for major economic projects, bringing new opportunities and long-term growth to our state.”

“The SEEDS program is already proving to be a smart investment in Alabama’s future. By funding critical site preparation efforts, we are laying the groundwork for high-quality jobs and attracting businesses that will drive economic prosperity for years to come. This latest round of funding demonstrates our commitment to making Alabama an even stronger player in the global economy,” added Garlan Gudger, President Pro Tem of the Alabama Senate.

###