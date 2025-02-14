Makkah Taxi

Request for pre-qualification and letter of intent for Taxi Operating Contracts in Makkah city (Phase 2)

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The General Center for Transport in the Royal Commission of Makkah City and Holy Sites, in cooperation with the General Authority for Transportation, announces the stage of submitting pre-qualification requests and letters of intents for the project for operating taxi vehicles in the city of Makkah. This is directed the for companies and investors with experience in the taxi sector locally and internationally.The project aims to enhance the standards of taxi services by raising the level of competition and transparency for service providers, and improving the services provided to the residents and visitors of Makkah city in according to the Kingdom's 2030 Vision.Project location:Makkah Al-MukarramahType of contracts:Operation contracts for taxi services for a limited number of operatorsApplication information:The pre-qualification request and the letter of intent document are downloaded from the website of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, filled out and sent to the email: makkahtaxi@rcmc.gov.saApplication end date:March 12, 2025Last date for receiving inquiries:February 26, 2025Contact information for email:makkahtaxi@rcmc.gov.savendors@rcmc.gov.sa

