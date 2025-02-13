Elevating the Next Generation of Health Care Leaders to Drive Change and Innovation

I’ve met so many remarkable health care professionals — leaders who wake up each day determined to navigate a shifting landscape of technologies, care models and patient needs. And I know it’s not easy to keep up with constant change. To stay ahead, we have to develop future leaders who are ready to shape the direction of our hospitals and health systems. That’s exactly what the 2025 AHA Next Generation Leaders Fellowship sets out to do.

Over the course of a year, this competitive program gives high-potential individuals the mentorship, experience and resources they need to become tomorrow’s top executives. Think about what that means for your organization: fresh perspectives, bold strategies and a steady pipeline of talent that can tackle any challenge.

What This Fellowship Can Do for Your Hospital or Health System

Get real solutions for the challenges you’re facing. Each fellow undertakes a project that aligns with their organization’s strategic needs, helping to tackle real issues effectively.

Strengthen your organization’s leadership capability. From day one, fellows contribute fresh perspectives and applicable leadership skills that can elevate your team and overall culture.

Build valuable connections across the field. Through collaboration with peers and mentors, fellows develop relationships that outlast the program. They return to your organization with new resources and insights that help drive innovation.

Retain rising stars. We know how critical it is to keep top talent. When you invest in high-potential employees, you signal you’re committed to their growth, making them more likely to stay and continue contributing to the organization. That boosts retention, fosters innovation and solidifies succession planning.

Want more proof? Watch this video on the fellowship’s return on investment to see the measurable impact.

You also can check out the capstone project snapshots from our most recent fellows, which highlight how these future leaders are bringing innovative solutions to their hospitals and health systems — and delivering real, tangible results for the communities they serve.

How to Get Involved

Nominate rising talent. Identify and support high-potential leaders in your organization who are ready to step up. Nominate a leader

Mentor future fellows. Share your expertise and leave a lasting legacy. Mentors offer coaching, guidance and real-world insight to help fellows succeed. Sign up to be a mentor

Attend an information session. Learn more about the fellowship, the capstone project approach and mentorship opportunities. The fellowship team is hosting a fellows info session Feb. 19 and a mentors info session Feb. 20.

Encourage Your Rising Leaders to Apply

By cultivating emerging leaders, we not only invest in our organizations’ future success but also ensure the entire field continues to innovate and better serve our communities for years to come. Applications for the 2025–2026 cohort are being accepted now through March 31. I hope you’ll join us in championing the next generation of health care leadership.

Lindsey Dunn Burgstahler is vice president of programming and market intelligence at the American Hospital Association.