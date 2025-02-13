Measles outbreak hits Texas, CDC says most cases nationwide are among unvaccinated 

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a measles outbreak Feb. 11 in Gaines County, with 24 cases confirmed and more expected. Nine patients have been hospitalized and all are unvaccinated, the agency said.



Measles cases have been confirmed in five states so far this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Feb. 6. Cases in Alaska, Georgia, New York City, Rhode Island and Texas have been among mostly unvaccinated individuals.

