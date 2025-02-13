White House EO establishes Make America Healthy Again Commission

President Trump Feb. 13 signed an executive order establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission, to be chaired by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The commission is tasked with “investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases.”



The commission has four main policy directives to reverse chronic disease:

• Empower Americans through transparency and open-source data and avoid conflicts of interest in all federally funded health research.

• Prioritize gold-standard research on why Americans are getting sick in all health-related research funded by the federal government.

• Work with farmers to ensure that U.S. food is healthy, abundant and affordable.

• Ensure expanded treatment options and health coverage flexibility for beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention.

Within 100 days, the White House said the commission will produce an assessment that summarizes what is known and what questions remain regarding the childhood chronic disease crisis, and within 180 days, the commission will produce a strategy, based on the findings of the assessment, to improve the health of America’s children.