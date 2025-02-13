CE paying close attention to matters regarding gas explosion incident in Taiwan region

MACAU, February 13 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, is paying close attention to matters regarding the gas explosion incident that occurred on Thursday (13 February) at a shopping mall in Taichung City, Taiwan region.

The Chief Executive extended profound condolences to the family of those Macao residents who have lost their lives in the incident, and directed relevant departments to provide full assistance to those from Macao either left injured or bereaved.

Staff from the Tourism Crisis Management Office, alongside Macau Red Cross staff, travelled to the Taiwan region on Thursday evening, to offer appropriate support to the family members of the deceased Macao residents. including those who were injured. They will maintain close contact with the family members, and relevant organisations and entities, in order continuously to monitor the situation.

According to the information currently available, seven Macao residents from the same family were reported to be involved in the incident, with two of them killed and five of them injured.