Gov. Pillen Congratulates Brooke Rollins on Confirmation as U.S. Ag Secretary

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen extended his congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her overwhelming confirmation as the new secretary of agriculture. The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald J. Trump’s selection to head the USDA on a vote of 72-28. Gov. Pillen issued the following statement:

“I've had the opportunity to meet with Sec. Rollins. I know that she will be a strong representative at the federal level on issues related to ensuring our nation’s food supply, creating new export markets, and meeting the needs of our nation’s farmers and ranchers. I’ve extended an invitation to Sec. Rollins so she can see first-hand how we utilize our natural resources, innovative technologies and strong work ethic to propel Nebraska to be a top ag producer. I look forward to the time when we can make that visit happen.”