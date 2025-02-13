Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,528 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Congratulates Brooke Rollins on Confirmation as U.S. Ag Secretary

NEBRASKA, February 13 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Congratulates Brooke Rollins on Confirmation as U.S. Ag Secretary

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen extended his congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her overwhelming confirmation as the new secretary of agriculture.  The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald J. Trump’s selection to head the USDA on a vote of 72-28. Gov. Pillen issued the following statement:

“I've had the opportunity to meet with Sec. Rollins. I know that she will be a strong representative at the federal level  on issues related to ensuring our nation’s food supply, creating new export markets, and meeting the needs of our nation’s farmers and ranchers.  I’ve extended an invitation to Sec. Rollins so she can see first-hand how we utilize our natural resources, innovative technologies and strong work ethic to propel Nebraska to be a top ag producer. I look forward to the time when we can make that visit happen.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Congratulates Brooke Rollins on Confirmation as U.S. Ag Secretary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more