Oregon Emergency Coordination Center Activates to Level 3 in Response to Severe Winter Weather

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3 (Regional Response) in response to a winter storm forecasted to impact much of Western Oregon from the evening of Feb. 12 through Feb. 14. The National Weather Service predicts a strong potential for snow and freezing rain, which may lead to treacherous travel conditions, road closures, power outages, and the need for temporary warming shelters.

Multiple jurisdictional emergency operations centers across the state are activated, and OEM is coordinating with local, Tribal and state partners to monitor impacts and support response efforts as needed. The Level 3 activation allows OEM to maintain situational awareness, facilitate information-sharing and support resource requests from local jurisdictions.

People in Oregon are urged to take precautions during the storm:

Stay informed: Check local weather forecasts and sign up for emergency alerts through ORalert.gov. View the latest Hazard Situation Overview for real-time impacts and response efforts.

Avoid travel if possible: Roads may become hazardous due to ice and snow. If travel is necessary, carry an emergency kit, chains, and extra supplies.

If you do need to leave the house: Check TripCheck.com to know the latest road conditions, and make sure you are caring a shovel and have an emergency car kit. Read more about how to prepare for winter driving on the OEM blog.

Prepare for power outages: Have flashlights, batteries, and a backup heat source ready. Never use generators or grills indoors due to carbon monoxide risks.

Check on neighbors: Ensure vulnerable individuals have what they need to stay safe and warm.

Know where to go to get warm: Warming shelters are listed at Oregon 211.

Sign up to receive the latest news directly from OEM. To find out more preparedness tips, like how to Be2Weeks Ready for disasters, visit Oregon.gov/OEM.

###

It is the mission of Oregon Emergency Management to proactively develop emergency response, risk reduction and disaster recovery programs to better serve Oregonians during times of disaster. OEM prioritizes an equitable and inclusive culture of preparedness that empowers all Oregonians to thrive in times in crisis. The agency leads collaborative statewide efforts, inclusive of all partners and the communities we serve, to ensure capability to get help in an emergency and to protect, mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies or disasters. For more information about the OEM, visit oregon.gov/oem. You can get this document in other languages, large print, braille, or a format you prefer. For assistance, email OEM_publicinfo@oem.oregon.gov or dial 711.