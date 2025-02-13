374Water Announces Timeline for Deployment of AirSCWO Technology at Orange County, California Sanitation District

Installation of Upgraded AirSCWO System with Plans to Upgrade to Larger AirSCWO 30 and Potential Installation of up to Five AirSCWO 200 Units

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced it has made significant progress in development of its systems and is providing an updated timeline for the deployment of its AirSCWO 6 System to the Orange County Sanitation (“OC San”) District Plant No. 1.

To improve its waste management and resource recovery practices, OC San is partnering with 374Water to deploy the Company’s groundbreaking AirSCWO technology. OC San processes over 180 million gallons of wastewater daily, serving over 2.6 million people. Currently, over 525 wet tons of Class B biosolids produced by OC San are transported to sites in California and Arizona for agricultural reuse every day. The AirSCWO system offers an advanced approach to biosolids destruction which in the future could allow OC San to eliminate the need for offsite biosolids reuse.

This updated timeline follows 374Water’s further AirSCWO system ruggedization, system design, process improvements, and upgrades made during the deployment to Orlando, FL. The Company has made system design and process improvements to meet OC San’s needs.

Project Plan for Orange County Sanitation

The AirSCWO 6 system deployment and payment schedule with OC San will follow the mutually agreed-upon timeline:

System Manufacturing: The manufacturing of OC San’s AirSCWO 6 system is scheduled to be completed in March 2025. Factory Acceptance Test (“FAT”): The FAT test is scheduled to be completed in May 2025. The FAT ensures the AirSCWO 6 system meets all OC San performance specifications prior to deployment. System Delivery: We are scheduled to mobilize and transport the AirSCWO 6 system from our manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida, to OC San’s Plant No. 1 in Fountain Valley, California in May 2025. Site Integration & Commissioning: Immediately following mobilization, the AirSCWO 6 system will be commissioned on-site at OC San District Plant No. 1.

These combined milestones correspond to approximately $1.3 Million in projected revenue in the Q2 to Q4 periods of this year.

Operational Plan and Future Expansion

This AirSCWO 6 system deployment will be fully staffed with 374Water engineers and operators, who will manage the first six months of system operations. During this period, the Company will complete a Controlled Performance Study designed to evaluate the technical and operational parameters of the AirSCWO 6 system under critical commercial operating conditions. The 374Water team will also train OC San staff to operate the AirSCWO 6 system. Following this initial period, OC San staff will take over operations of the AirSCWO 6 system, supported by 374Water engineers for an additional six months. Upon one year of operations, OC San will evaluate results to determine the possibility of upgrading to the larger AirSCWO 30 system, which has a capacity of 30 wet tons of biosolids per day. Looking ahead, OC San envisions installing up to five AirSCWO 200 systems to handle solid waste from its Huntington Beach facility, marking a significant step in its long-term waste management strategy. This collaboration underscores OC San's commitment to innovative and sustainable resource practices, setting the stage for broader adoption of advanced waste destruction technologies in the future.

A Transformative Partnership

Rob Thompson, General Manager of the Orange County Sanitation District, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration “We are excited about the transformative potential of AirSCWO waste destruction technology and our collaboration with 374Water. This partnership represents a significant step forward in evolving our waste management strategies.”

“OCSan is unique among wastewater utilities in its mission to not only provide critical public services to Southern California but also to advance both the industry and science of wastewater treatment.” added Chris Gannon, President and CEO of 374Water. “We are aligned with OCSan’s demand for innovation and pioneering approaches to wastewater treatment, and we are excited to continue to build upon this foundational partnership.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology can reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove operational bottlenecks, reduce litigation, discharge and other risks. AirSCWO is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water’s AirSCWO products destruction capacity scale from 1 ton per day to over 200 tons per day. 374Water offers capital sale and lease options, as well as turn-key destruction services. 374Water is a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the timing to manufacture, test and mobilize our AirSCWO system to OCSan, our ability to destroy biosolids and other waste streams, OCSan purchasing additional AirSCWO systems, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.