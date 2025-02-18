Centennial Kick-off by the New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) at the Interchurch Center Gallery

NYSWA Centennial

Opening during Women's History Month, 'Reflections on Progress: 100 Years of the New York Society of Women Artists', highlights NYSWA's legacy and vision.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) is pleased to announce the inaugural celebration of its Centennial Year with the exhibition Reflections on Progress: 100 Years of the New York Society of Women Artists opening March 14, 2025, at the Interchurch Center Gallery in New York City during Women’s History Month. This landmark exhibition launches a year-long program of Centennial events that will highlight the organization’s historic and ongoing commitment to advancing women artists.

Reflections on Progress offers a dynamic exploration of NYSWA’s century-long legacy. It features 48 works from both the organization’s pioneering founding members and its contemporary artists, demonstrating how the fight for visibility, equality, and environmental consciousness remains just as relevant today. The exhibition will span both the Treasure Room and the main lobby of the Interchurch Center Gallery, offering a compelling juxtaposition of historical and modern artistic expressions.

In celebration of this significant milestone, NYSWA will host a free and open-to-the-public Artists' Reception on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, featuring a special musical performance by the renowned Harlem Jazzmobile at 7 pm. The reception will provide an opportunity to meet the artists behind the exhibition and learn about the organization’s impact over the past century.

NYSWA is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1925 by visionary women artists, including Marguerite Zorach, the society’s first president; Theresa Bernstein, who served as president in 1937 and exhibited with the organization well into her later years, passing away just days before her 112th birthday; and Anne Goldthwaite, who left her Southern roots behind after her fiancé was killed in a duel to become a leader in New York’s suffrage movement.

Over the past 100 years, NYSWA has evolved into an intergenerational, multiethnic collective limited to 60 members by charter, all dedicated to fostering equity for women artists. Committed to gender parity, diversity, and social justice, the organization provides a supportive network that amplifies its members' creative impact, advances their visibility in the art market, and redefines the role of women in the arts.

The Interchurch Center Gallery provides exhibition space for diverse artistic expressions and is located within the Interchurch Center at 61 Claremont Ave, New York, NY 10115, in Morningside Heights, New York City. Built in 1958 with contributions from donors, including John D. Rockefeller Jr., the Center houses the gallery, headquarters for major religious denominations, small foundations, and socially committed service organizations.

