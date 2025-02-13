Kayla Acosta elected president of Kansas Association of District Court ...

TOPEKA—Kayla Acosta, Ellis County District Court clerk, was elected president of the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators at the organization’s annual meeting.



Acosta was appointed clerk in 2021 and has been with the judicial branch since 2016. She previously served as a deputy clerk in the juvenile, child in need of care, and care and treatment divisions and later in the criminal division.



Ellis County is in the 23rd Judicial District.



“As our association’s leader, I am committed to fostering a collaborative environment where all members feel empowered to share their unique perspectives,” Acosta said. “I’m excited for the year ahead and hope to look back one day at the small part I played in strengthening the foundation of our judicial system for future generations.”



Acosta has been a member of the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators since 2021 and previously served as its president-elect and secretary.



Acosta succeeds past president Ruth Wheeler, court administrator for the 5th Judicial District.



Other officers elected are:

Nikki Davenport, president-elect. Davenport is the court administrator for the 8th Judicial District, which is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Wendy Holmdahl, secretary. Holmdahl is clerk for the Rawlins County District Court, 15th Judicial District, which is composed of Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace counties.

BreAnna Cech, treasurer. Cech is the court administrator for the 15th Judicial District.



About the Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators



The Kansas Association of District Court Clerks and Administrators was founded in 1987. Membership is open to Kansas district court administrators and clerks. Association members must possess a vast statutory knowledge and understand caseload processing, personnel management, and budget matters.



The association provides education, advocacy, and leadership to its members, and fosters professional excellence, legislative improvements, and the association’s strategic growth.