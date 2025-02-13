Gov. Lee Announces Appointments to Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Gov. Bill Lee announced appointees to the Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership, established by Executive Order 108. The Order, signed in November 2024, furthers Tennessee’s commitment to balancing economic growth, water resource management, and environmental and habitat conservation to ensure the long-term sustainability of Tennessee’s watersheds.
“The Duck River is not only a scenic treasure, but is also North America’s most biologically diverse freshwater river and the sole water source for thousands of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m pleased to appoint these highly-qualified individuals who will make strategic recommendations and oversee our work to preserve the Duck River and enhance water resource management statewide, and I thank them for their willingness to serve.”
The following Tennesseans have been appointed:
Commissioner David W. Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Deputy Commissioner Andy Holt, Tennessee Department of Agriculture
Jimmy West, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development
Josh Campbell, Representative of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Amanda Turk, Representative of the Tennessee Valley Authority
Valerie McCormack, Representative of theS. Army Corps of Engineers
Dan Elbert, Representative of theS. Fish and Wildlife Service
Doug Murphy, Representative of theDuck River Development Agency
Senator Joey Hensley, appointed by Lt. Governor McNally
Representative Pat Marsh, appointed by Speaker Sexton
Justin Murdock, Director, Water Research Center, Tennessee Technological University
Randall Braker, General Manager, Duck River Utility Commission
Jonathan Hardin, President & CEO, Columbia Power & Water System
Sheila Butt, Mayor, Maury County
Chris White, Director, Planning & Zoning, Bedford County
Mark Thurman, Director of Conservation Collaboration, The Nature Conservancy
Horace Tipton, Director of Conservation Policy, TN Wildlife Federation
George Nolan, Director, Tennessee Office, Southern Environmental Law Center
The Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership will be responsible for the following:
Developing comprehensive watershed management recommendations that balance the needs of water users and economic growth against the need to protect the environmental integrity of the Duck River.
Advising and providing recommendations to the Governor, the Duck River Development Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), and legislative leadership on policies and actions to promote the sustainable use and conservation of water resources in the Duck River Watershed.
Identifying opportunities for water system regionalization, drought resilience, habitat conservation, and water loss reduction.
Engaging with local communities, utilities, industries, and conservation organizations to ensure broad participation in watershed planning efforts.
In an effort to continually manage and preserve other watersheds and prioritize regionalization throughout Tennessee, the Order also requires TDEC, in partnership with TWRA, to identify additional priority watersheds, continue conducting statewide water supply planning, support municipalities in optimizing their wastewater treatment operations, and provide technical and financial assistance to urban stormwater communities for implementing nature-based stormwater control measures.
