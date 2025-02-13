Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,532 in the last 365 days.

Stream Advisory Rescinded for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek South of Garden Plain,

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek located South of Garden Plain, Kansas that was issued on Feb. 5.

The stream advisory was a result of planned operational repairs at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant.

The necessary repairs were completed at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant.

To view the original stream advisory, click here.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stream Advisory Rescinded for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek South of Garden Plain,

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more