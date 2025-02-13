Stream Advisory Rescinded for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek South of Garden Plain,
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek located South of Garden Plain, Kansas that was issued on Feb. 5.
The stream advisory was a result of planned operational repairs at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant.
The necessary repairs were completed at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant.
To view the original stream advisory, click here.
