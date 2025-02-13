MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 3, 2025, to Monday, February 10, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 3, 2025, through Monday, February 10, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 30 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 3, 2025

A handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-016-191

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Troy Dante Reed, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-016-202

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Davonte Izell Weakley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-017-133

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-017-167

A Smith & Wesson SW380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Taizon Rashad Fogle, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Robbery. CCN: 25-017-293

A Ruger Mark II Targe .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-017-510

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Pete Covante Wiggins, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-017-517

Thursday, February 6, 2025

A Cobmaster .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-017-755

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Derrick James Miller, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Inten to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-017-841

A Rohm RG14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Niwatilagu Long, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-018-036

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jasean Fulmore, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-018-056

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-018-136

Friday, February 7, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Michael Graham, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-018-441

A Monogar Hogue .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jamarcus Santana Lewis, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-018-522

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Charles Emmanuel Gibson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-018-526

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-018-568

Saturday, February 8, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 12th Street & Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Xavien Kristian Graves, of Columbia, MD, for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-018-744

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Warren Robinson, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 25-018-797

A Remington 970 Express Magnum shotgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-018-883

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Joshua Irmae Agyepong, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Violation of CPO – Failure to Appear, Evidence, Protection Order, Second Degree Cruelty to Childre, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-018-925

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Fourth Street & Elm Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-018-949

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Michale Benjamin Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-019-017

A Taurus PT-111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 12th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Arthur Miller, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-019-069

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Christopher Blanco, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CN: 25-019-182

Sunday, February 9, 2025

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-019-429

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-019-469

A Springfield Armory XDM-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Daquan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-019-503

Monday, February 10, 2025

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Eye Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Alexander Cleveland Hailey, of Southeast, D.C., 27-year-old Cameron Wormley, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Marcus Antoine Taylor, of no fixed address, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Destructive Device, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure. CCN: 25-019-527

A Rock Island Armory 200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-019-586

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-019-689

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###