MDC to host free prescribed burn workshop for landowners March 1 in Warsaw

WARSAW, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206184. Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to a third-party host (not MDC) to complete the online training. This online course will take approximately 2-4 hours to complete. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Should weather allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop. Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants made of natural fibers, leather gloves, and closed toe, leather boots.

Direct questions about this event to MDC Private Land Conservationist Assistant Jesse Bond at jesse.bond@mdc.mo.gov. Lost Valley Fish Hatchery is located at 28232 Hatchery Way in Warsaw.